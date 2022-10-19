Demi Burnett slams Michael Allio, shares her ‘unpopular’ opinions 

Demi Burnett appeared on The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett threw shade at Michael Allio in a recent post.

The outspoken Bachelor Nation star shared a list of unpopular opinions with her 1 million followers.

One of the items on the list included Michael Allio, as Demi appeared to disapprove of Michael after his time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Michael started as a fan favorite on The Bachelorette Season 17 with lead Katie Thurston.

However, his stint on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has led to backlash from fans and Bachelor Nation stars after he dumped Sierra Jackson and quickly moved on to Danielle Maltby.

Along with referencing Michael, Demi also made another case for her being the next Bachelorette.

Demi Burnett shares her ‘unpopular opinion’ about Michael Allio

Demi Burnett took to Instagram to share a post dedicated to unpopular opinions.

In the opening shot, Demi posed with a grey top that read “Unpopular Opinions” in colorful letters.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi puckered her lips with retro sunglasses hanging down her nose and her blonde bangs framing her face.

She captioned the post, “Drop your unpopular opinions – I’ll go first (swipe) 🤪🍬😅.”

A swipe to the right saw Demi listing her opinions, although her take on Michael Allio has become increasingly popular among viewers.

Demi’s opinions included thinking large parties are not fun, milk is “the elite beverage,” “truffles should be illegal outside of the home,” and “being autistic is cool,” as Demi learned she is autistic earlier this year.

The fourth opinion on Demi’s list read, “Michael A sucks.”

Demi also shared her opinion that she should take on a leading role within The Bachelor franchise, writing, “I should be the Bachelorette.”

Demi Burnett shook things up on Bachelor in Paradise

While Michael has been causing a buzz on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Demi was often one to cause a stir during her previous BIP appearances.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Demi caused drama while involved in a love triangle that grew to a love square with Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin, and Tia Booth.

Kenny ultimately chose to pursue Mari over the other ladies, and the pair got engaged in the season finale. Kenny and Mari are still going strong and are planning their wedding.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, Demi made history by being a part of the first same-sex couple to get engaged within the franchise.

Demi opened up about her sexuality during the season and brought her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, to the beach. After getting engaged in the finale, Demi and Kristian called it quits post-show.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.