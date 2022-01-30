Demi Burnett says she’s ‘doing better than ever’ after breakdown earlier this month

Demi Burnett reveals that she is doing better since her breakdown. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett, Bachelor Nation alum, seems to be doing much better after her breakdown in early January.

She has taken to her Instagram posts and photos to share how she has been feeling better and to remind people to be kind and respectful to others.

What happened with Demi Burnett?

Demi seemed to have a rough start to her New Year when she took to her Instagram and talked about how she wasn’t sleeping, she was having emotional breakdowns, crying all of the time, and was not being or feeling social or happy.

She went on to talk about how she felt like she has caused so many people pain, and that she couldn’t stop thinking about that and having those regrets.

When she had gone on her Instagram feed to talk about this and rant, Demi also did not look much like herself: she just looked unhinged and not “Demi-like” as fans know her to be.

How has Demi been doing now?

Lately, however, it has seemed to fans and viewers that Demi has looked more put together, happier, and back to being more like herself.

She posted pics of herself in a white crop top tee, complete with two fists with rings on the fingers, and both middle fingers up (and painted in red finger nail polish). Her hair is freshly highlighted and straightened with her bangs, and she showed off a belly ring and red pants.

Demi took photos of herself in her bathroom, lying across her bed, and on her knees with her finger in her mouth, surrounded by cheetah pillows.

She captioned her posts: “Doing better than ever” with a red lipstick lips emoji on two of her photos.

On another she declared: “Doing ‘better than ever’ is a reach. I’m doing better than I was! Or have been in a long time. I have wonderful people close to me during this self healing. It’s so important to have people to tell your thoughts to. Your therapist and someone you trust. I have to remind myself it’s okay to ask the appropriate people for help. And sometimes it’s appropriate to ask your friend to help you think about mango sorbet on a beach instead of all of your worries.” She ended her caption with a red heart and fire emoji.

Although somewhat a villain to some Bachelor Nation fans at first, when she was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, it seems that Demi has grown on fans over the years.

With the coronavirus pandemic happening the past two years, and mental health becoming more and more prevalent, it is important to take care of you, as Demi has stated. Ask for help, reach out to those you love and trust, and take care of you.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK], or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.