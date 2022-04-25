Demi Burnett says ‘mask’ led her to reality television

Demi Burnett continues her trend of online vulnerability. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett has revealed plenty about her mental health, vices, and passion for women’s empowerment.

As Demi continues to learn more about herself, autism, and the subject of neurodivergence, she has candidly shared her findings with followers.

Recently, Demi highlighted the concept of masking and how it contributed to her signing up for The Bachelor.

Demi Burnett reveals what led her to reality television

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram stories to share a quote from Harry Thompson that she appeared to resonate with.

Demi has often talked about “masking” and hiding her true self. The quote she shared touched on the subject in more detail.

The quote read, “The mask itself is often in harmony with the values of society. Not just in how it appears, but in how it operates. The masking individual is not guided by their true self. They are guided by their mask. The mask compells the individual to get out in the world or to a particular place. Why? Because the mask is not self-regulating. The mask is reinforced by positive feedback from the environment.”

Above the quote, Demi wrote, “My mask guided me to a reality tv show,” with two tear-shedding emojis.

As The Bachelor viewers know, Demi is referring to going on The Bachelor during Colton Underwood’s season.

Demi became a breakout star during the season due to her outspoken and unapologetic ways. Demi also built up a reputation as a pot-stirrer, and she reinforced that persona during her appearances on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and 7.

While Demi’s antics and colorful personality gained her newfound fame and attention, with 1 million followers, it seems Demi feels there was something far deeper than those external rewards that drew her to The Bachelor and reality television.

Demi’s post indicates that her “mask” and her desire for positive feedback brought her to reality TV.

Demi Burnett talks about ‘pathological demand avoidance’

Demi’s latest post featured a set of photos of the Bachelor Nation blonde in a show-stopping blue top and jacket with blue feathery trim.

While Demi looked fierce in the photos, she revealed that the pics came from a place of desperation.

Demi captioned the post, “I am so desperate for content and have been avoiding making it to the point where instead of just taking some pictures, I am now screenshotting frames of a past video, sharpening them on photoshop, and posting them as if they were pictures. Pathological demand avoidance means avoiding the demands i want to do. AHHH >_< #pathologicaldemandavoidance #asd #actuallyautistic”

As Demi learns to remove the mask, time will tell where life leads her next.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.