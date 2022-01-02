Demi Burnett opens up about sobriety, emotional breakdown and plans to speak to a psychiatrist

Demi Burnett gets real about who she is. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Burnett is starting out 2022 in what looks like personal crisis mode.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star shared a very personal and raw post on New Year’s Day that included a picture of part of Demi’s bare face as she wore glasses and looked a bit undone.

The caption was a bit worrisome, as the Bachelor Nation star bared it all to her fans and received quite a bit of praise and love from her franchise co-stars, who were quick to lend their support.

Demi Burnett has a tough history in Bachelor Nation

Demi Burnett gained national attention after appearing as the “villain” on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Demi made a name for herself as a drama-starter and managed to create a stir during nearly every episode of the show.

She returned for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, making history as the first bisexual cast member when her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, showed up in Mexico. Demi and Kristian got engaged on BIP only to split soon after.

Then, Demi returned for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which took place over the summer of 2021. She didn’t have as much luck in the love department, ultimately getting rejected by Kenny Braasch and Brendan Morais before getting sent home.

Demi has made a name for herself as the ultimate villain of the franchise, constantly turning heads and pushing boundaries. But it looks like she’s had enough of that life and now, Demi is ready to change her life and be a bit more real with her fans in the new year.

Demi Burnett admits she’s not ‘happy’

On New Year’s Day, Demi Burnett took to Instagram to share a photo of part of her face. In it, you can see that she’s makeup-free, wearing glasses, and her hair is not done. But it’s the caption that proves that Demi is really struggling and she’s putting it all out there for the world to see.

“This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid,” Demi wrote to her 1.1 million Instagram followers. “Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I’m not doing anything to envy I’m not ‘happy’ I’m not social. I’m constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out.”

She continued, writing, “Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain. I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I’m talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I’m having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I’m feeling pretty s**t/overwhelmed most of the time. BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Demi went on to ask her followers not to advise her to tell her to “get out more” and explained that this less polished version of her is the side of her she has “suppressed” for her whole life. It doesn’t look like she’ll be suppressing it anymore.

