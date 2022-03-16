Demi Burnett goes off on Clayton Echard, accuses him of gaslighting and ‘toxic internalized misogyny’ 

Demi Burnett fires several shots at The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett unleashed several scathing thoughts about The Bachelor Season 26 lead Clayton Echard.

Demi was already known to call out men and misogyny, and, after catching up on Clayton Echard’s season, she made many blunt accusations about Clayton’s embodiment of male toxicity.

Demi Burnett slams Clayton Echard for gaslighting

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of Clayton Echard on television during his disastrous final date with Susie Evans.

The Bachelor viewers will recall Clayton reacted harshly towards Susie when she revealed she would not be able to move forward with him if he had professed his love or slept with the other two women in his final three.

Rather than empathize with Susie, Clayton turned on her and sent her home, which Demi appeared to find appealing as she watched the episode.

Regarding Clayton’s behavior in the scene, Demi wrote, “Where is the trigger warning.”

Demi continued, “This is why I want all men to be required to undergo psychological evaluations and therapy” and added a list that included, “Require brain scans, require treatment, repent, let women be in charge.”

Demi then shared a screenshot of her DMs, revealing that a man found her post above sexist. The commenter wrote, “How are you not being sexist right now?”

Airing out her frustrations, Demi wrote, “I am so tired of men getting away with this all day every day particularly white men or men in power which are you guessed it usually white.”

Demi continued to condemn Clayton, writing, “You and Clayton have some toxic internalized misogyny to confront immediately. Clayton’s gas lighting, the emotional abuse displayed, the way he twisted it all and got Susie so confused…that is BRAINWASHING and MANIPULATION.”

Demi Burnett aims to give men a wake up call

Demi had a lot to say about men and Clayton in another post on her Instagram story.

The outspoken Bachelor Nation star wrote, “They are taught this behavior from their fathers and their fathers are taught from their fathers etc. etc. WELL HERE IS YOUR WAKE UP CALL! No more excuses! Hold your boys accountable! We are seeing through your vicious selfish act and the manipulation is a huge turn off!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is a perfect example of sexism in America.”

Demi added, “When I talk about I hate these men I’m talking about the men who are manipulative. Clayton gaslit her because he was scared she was going to leave him so he attempted to make her more insecure. Men have done this to me my entire life. Men have done this to women since the invasion of the white men on American soil.”

Demi will likely have much more to say about men in the future as she continues to advocate for women on her platform.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.