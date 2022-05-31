Demi Burnett finds inspiration in old school Pam Anderson

Demi Burnett emulates Pamela Anderson. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett has been known to post some crazy yet interesting photos and posts on social media in the past months.

Whether she is wearing very little clothing, stating her blunt opinions and thoughts, or discussing her own personal issues past and present, Demi is nothing but raw and real.

While Demi loves to show her true self through social media, specifically Instagram, she also does so on her new podcast, DemiGoddess.

Demi has recently taken to her Instagram page to pose like the former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

What photos did Demi Burnett share?

Demi posted two photos, one of herself, with her hands in the praying position and her hair in a messy updo, as she wears a tiny, white crop top and her jeans shorts folded down and unbuttoned.

The second photo shows off a similar hairdo but on the famous Pam Anderson, who wouldn’t be who she is without some major cleavage showing as well!

Demi captioned her post, saying, “Swipe for hair inspo did I nail it or what?”

Bachelor Nation and Demi fans responded to her question

The first two viewers on Demi’s post and photos were definitely thinking Demi nailed it, as they exclaimed, “Yes (heart-faced emojis)” and “YESSS GIRL (heart-faced emoji) Love this look on you! (fire flame emoji).”

Another fan gave Demi some positive affirmations as she wrote, “I hope you know how motivating and awesome you are! Never forget it! (hands clapping emoji).”

Yet one other was a hairstylist herself and posted, “I know you read these and it would be super cool if you showed off my rainbow hair on your story in support of pride I’m a hair stylist.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Still, other fans loved Demi’s look, and one even wanted to know how she did her hair to look like that. One woman called her a cutie, and another gave her a fire flame emoji.

One woman thought she looked like a genie in a bottle, and another claimed, “You look sooooooo much better than your “inspiration” so you definitely nailed it!”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

While Demi has had some issues with her autism diagnosis, isolation, and social anxiety in the past few months, she has also been super honest and open on her podcast about her past, present, and future. In fact, she and Tammy Ly discussed the Bachelor franchise, and Demi also revealed her alcohol addiction there as well.

However, despite Demi’s struggles, it seems like she has come a long way recently in finding her true happiness.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.