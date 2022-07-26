Demi Burnett celebrates one year alcohol free

Demi Burnett has made strides in her alcohol-free journey. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett recently reached a significant milestone.

After privately struggling with alcoholism, Demi celebrated going one year alcohol-free.

Throughout this year, Demi has given fans personal insight into her life as she navigated an autism diagnosis and overcame her dependence on alcohol.

Demi also detailed how her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Natasha Parker saved her life after alcohol nearly led to her demise.

Now, Demi is in a celebratory mood as she enjoys a year free of alcohol.

Demi shared the news with her million-plus followers and applauded herself by clapping, not her hands, but her rear.

Demi Burnett twerks in celebration of one-year milestone

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram to share a video in an orange mini dress.

In the video, Demi faced away from the camera and twerked in platform heels.

Text over the video read, “Clapping for myself because today I am officially one year alcohol free.”

Demi captioned the post, “Drinking is going out of style anyway #alcoholfree.”

Demi Burnett receives love and support from fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars

Demi’s one-year announcement was met with lots of encouragement.

Tammy Ly, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with Demi, commented, “Congrats Dems. We’re so proud of you.”

Serena Pitt wrote, “Congrats Demi!!”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and 7 star Tahzjuan Hawkins commented, “Yessss girlfriend!”

Alana Milne also commented with clapping hand emojis and a red heart emoji. Bachelor Nation’s Kirpa Sudick wrote, “proud of you!!!”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Other comments included, “This is amazing happy sobriety birthday little one,” “YOOO congrats Demi I had 4 months but you’re a trooper,” and “Thank you for saying alcohol free and not sober.”

A commenter commended Demi, writing, “Congratulations!! I just hit one year myself just over a week ago. Be so proud of yourself!! It takes such commitment.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett bends it low in orange

Demi shared another post in her orange dress as she strutted her stuff in slow motion.

In the video, Demi wore her skin-baring ornate mini dress and the checkered high heels as she flaunted her curves and rocked blunt blonde bangs.

Demi captioned the post with love for the color of her dress, writing, “Orange is my favorite color, what’s yours?”

Demi Burnett continues to be transparent about her journey as she lives life alcohol-free.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.