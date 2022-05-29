Demi Burnett calls Peter Weber a freak — Here’s why

Demi Burnett says Peter Weber is a freak after having him on her podcast. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett has had her share of difficulties and hard times since being on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Having the first openly public same-sex relationship on Paradise was a shock to many, but while Demi and Kristian Haggerty left the show engaged, their relationship didn’t last.

Insert Peter Weber, whose multiple relationships from the show didn’t last, including his winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, his runner-up, Madison Prewett, and another contestant from the show, Kelley Flanagan.

Now Peter, and his Bachelors in the City podcast co-host, Dustin Kendrick, have joined Demi on her podcast called DemiGoddess, and Demi is calling Peter out.

Why did Demi Burnett say Peter Weber was a freak?

During the podcast with Demi as the host, Pilot Pete revealed that he has been eating some suspicious things lately.

As he went down the list of what he ate, Demi could not believe her ears. Peter revealed that he ate these things for three days.

She stated in her caption of the video and podcast episode with Peter and Dustin, “Pilot Pete is a total freak and I LOVE IT.”

Peter stated, “So I ate raw steak. I ate raw tuna. I ate raw ground beef.” After he said that last one, Demi leaned back in her share and shouted, “Noooo.”

He then went on to say, “And then … and then … But I also was brought on to organs and how beneficial organs are and they’re like being the most nutritional … nutritionally dense food on the planet, specifically liver.”

Peter continued to state, “Uh, I was eating raw liver. I was eating raw kidneys, heart, calf brain, and testicles.”

After the last part, Peter told viewers to think about that last part of eating organs, and claimed that something that can give and provide life has to be good for the human body.

Demi, being Demi, interrupted Peter at that point and inquired, “What are you talking about? The testicle?” She then claimed that Peter saying the testicle was nutritional for his body was a stretch.

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about Peter’s food choices?

Bachelor Nation fans and viewers and listeners of Demi’s podcast were not impressed with what Peter has been eating.

One woman declared, “I’m a dietitian …. just take a vitamin dude,” while another claimed, “now THATS how you get mad cow disease honey.”

Another fan asked, “wait for why was he doing this,” and another exclaimed, “Peter now has worms!!”

Bachelor Nation has watched both Demi and Peter face heartbreak and receive backlash over the past couple of years, but viewers and fans only wish them the best in their futures.

