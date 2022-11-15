Demi Burnett calls Eliza Isichei’s pursuit of Justin Glaze ‘ridiculous’

Demi Burnett had lots to say about the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett tuned into Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, and, as always, she didn’t hold back with her thoughts.

This week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise featured Eliza leaving paradise to try and rekindle her relationship with Justin Glaze after choosing Rodney Mathews over him during a rose ceremony.

Demi weighed in with her thoughts on Eliza’s choice to pursue Justin and clearly didn’t think Eliza’s efforts would bode well.

In fact, Demi perfectly predicted how Justin would react to Eliza showing up at his door and expressing her desire for a relationship.

It seems Demi has good intuition on these types of interactions after personally experiencing love and rejection on two separate seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, Demi got engaged and became a part of the first same-sex couple on the show. In Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Demi stirred the pot in a love triangle with Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch before leaving single.

Demi Burnett predicted Justin Glaze would deflect with Eliza Isichei

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram Stories to film herself reacting to Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor Nation blonde noted how Eliza was pursuing Justin and declared, “This is ridiculous.”

She also wanted Eliza to stop and notice Justin wasn’t making eye contact with her during their talk and was likely to shut her down.

Demi expressed, “Okay, so I bet you anything he’s going to try to deflect.” Demi predicted Justin would say he’s not interested in a relationship because Eliza didn’t choose him over Rodney during the rose ceremony.

And Demi was spot on because that is exactly what Justin told Eliza as she walked out in tears.

Demi Burnett advises Kate Gallivan not to ‘emasculate’ men on the beach

Eliza’s situation wasn’t the only one Demi had interesting thoughts on.

She also reacted to Kate Gallivan’s behavior with Logan Palmer.

Kate and Logan have had a rocky relationship lately as Kate continues to worry that Logan might not be established and mature enough for her.

Kate dissed Logan’s job and other aspects of his life, and Demi recommended that Kate shouldn’t “emasculate” him. She shared that she learned from experience that the emasculating approach has its issues, and she stated, “Don’t make them feel so small.”

After previously slamming Aaron Clancy’s comments toward Shanae Ankney in a past BIP episode and calling the Eliza and Justin situation “ridiculous,” it remains to be seen if Demi will be giving more of her candid thoughts on the show.

