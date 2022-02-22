Debra Danielsen is ‘praying’ for Farrah Abraham and granddaughter Sophia following arrest, suicidal thoughts

Debra Danielsen is concerned for her granddaughter Sophia amid Farrah Abraham’s struggles. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen is worried for her granddaughter Sophia Abraham amid Farrah’s recent scandals and struggles.

Farrah has had a rough start to the new year that included an arrest and a dramatic exit from TMFR after reemerging on MTV after a four-year-long hiatus on reality TV.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham’s rough start to 2022

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Farrah was arrested in Hollywood in January 2022 for allegedly slapping a security guard. Since the incident, Farrah has claimed she was “attacked and lied about” and said the arrest has made her suicidal, and she’s leaving the state of California.

Now, Farrah’s mom Debra is showing concern for Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, amid the MTV star’s tumultuous start to 2022.

On February 19, a Twitter user posted a tweet that read, “If Farrah received a ‘7-figure’ pay day from MTV for a few hours of ‘work’ then why is she living with her dad & stepmom in a run-down 2 bedroom house in Texas? And why not pay for movers? Remember she was half paralyzed when she was moving boxes with Michael?”

Debra replied to the tweet and threw shade at her ex-husband Michael Abraham, saying, “Covert Narcissist, Michael, is not telling the truth. MTV isn’t paying anyone that type of money at this time when ratings have plummeted.”

Pic credit: @street_feets/Twitter

Pic credit: @street_feets/Twitter

Debra Danielsen is ‘praying’ for granddaughter Sophia amid Farrah’s scandals

One day later, Debra returned to the tweet and, this time, showed concern for Farrah and 12-year-old granddaughter, Sophia.

“I am praying for Farrah and Sophia. This is a very difficult and sad situation for any family. God bless you 💯❤❤❤❤,” Debra wrote.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

This isn’t the first time Debra has shown concern for Sophia. After Farrah’s arrest, Debra told The Sun, “I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle.”

“Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect, people who don’t have to get corrected,” Debra continued, adding that her daughter is “always the victim.”

Although Farrah’s stint on TMFR was a short one, Debra showed concern for her daughter once again (and threw some shade her way as well) when she said of the network who hired Farrah, “Shame on MTV for promoting her on the Family Reunion.”

Debra added, “I believe MTV rewarded [Farrah’s bad] behavior. Now it appears she wants to make a living off of bad behavior and ruining others. Sad. Maci’s right. [Farrah’s] just mean.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.