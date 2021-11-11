Debbie Johnson calls Colt’s marriage to Larissa Lima ‘a huge mistake’ and Jess Caroline a ‘nightmare’

Debbie Johnson wasn’t happy with Larissa Lima or Jess Caroline. Pic credit:@larissasantoslime/YouTube/TLC

Here’s hoping that Debbie Johnson’s comments about her son Colt Johnson’s marriage to Larissa Lima won’t cause a snag in the two women’s newly minted friendship.

A sneak peek for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life showed Debbie opening up about her son’s past relationships, and she didn’t exactly have glowing reviews about Colt’s short-lived marriage to the Brazilian native, which she referred to as a “huge mistake.”

However, following their split, Colt moved on to another Brazilian, Jess Caroline, who Debbie wasn’t very fond of either. She called that relationship a “total nightmare.”

Let’s check out more of what Debbie had to say during her introduction on the Discovery+ dating show.

Debbie Johnson reflects on Colt Johnson’s failed relationships

In a preview clip for the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie opened up about her life, and as everyone knows, her son Colt is a big part of her life. The mother/son duo is often faced with criticism about their close bond, which has often affected Colt’s romantic relationships.

Debbie was asked about her relationship with Colt during her confessional, and she admitted to being a “helicopter mother.”

“Colt’s there for me, and I’m there for him, and I look out for him when he’s wrong or when he makes a mistake or [goes] down the wrong road,” confessed Debbie. “Which unfortunately he has a habit of doing.”

Debbie spoke about two of those wrong roads, including his marriage to his now ex-wife Larissa Lima and his relationship with Jess Caroline, whom he dated soon after.

Debbie Johnson talks Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline

The 90 Day: The Single Life star continued to dish about Colt and his failed relationship, and the 69-year-old made it known that she wasn’t a fan of Jess or Larissa.

“He was married to Larissa the Brazilian for six months. She was a huge mistake,” remarked Debbie. “Thank God that ended. But then he dated another Brazilian Jess, which was a total nightmare, and it ended abruptly.”

Debbie noted that both women constantly fought with her son, and she’s happy that neither of them is with him now. Colt is now married to Vanessa Guerra, with who he cheated on Jess Caroline during their relationship.

Nonetheless, Debbie is happy with the way things turned out for her son, and she’s happy with her new daughter-in-law.

“Jess and Larissa fought constantly with Colt, and I’m glad it worked out the way it did because now I have a brand new daughter-in-law who I love completely,” said Debbie.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.