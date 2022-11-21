Deavan Clegg urges fans to stay safe after son Taeyang rushed to ER for second blood transfusion and high fever

Deavan shared another update on her son Taeyang, who spent time in the hospital twice in one week. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg’s 3-year-old son Taeyang is facing his second hospital stay and blood transfusion within one week.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Taeyang is battling a type of blood cancer known as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was diagnosed in May 2022, just one month after turning 3.

Last week, Deavan shared that she spent her 26th birthday in the hospital, as Taeyang required an emergency blood transfusion.

Now, little Taeyang is back in the hospital. This time, the toddler received yet another blood transfusion and is also battling a minor cold, which for children undergoing chemotherapy like Taeyang, can be life-threatening.

Deavan first took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a couple of snaps of Taeyang from a hospital bed. In the first slide, she told her followers that Taeyang wasn’t doing well and asked for prayers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A subsequent slide showed Taeyang sitting upright in his hospital bed. In an update, Deavan revealed that her son had to undergo another blood transfusion and was doing “much better.”

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s 3-year-old son Taeyang rushed to E.R. for high fever, undergoes second blood transfusion in a week

Deavan took to her Instagram Feed on Sunday to provide a detailed account of what transpired. The post included a photo of Taeyang in his hospital bed, hooked up to oxygen and a myriad of tubes and monitors, as he held some toys.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

“I don’t normally like sharing photos like this. But this is reality this is real life. We aren’t rich, we aren’t famous , we are normal people who did a tv show 3 years ago. This is our reality childhood cancer,” Deavan began her lengthy caption.

She went on to explain that because Taeyang is undergoing chemotherapy, making him immunocompromised, his “small cold” could have cost him his life. He was rushed to the E.R. with a 102° fever, a frightening ordeal for Deavan.

Deavan urges followers to ‘stay clean and safe’ during cold and flu season

The former TLC star urged her followers to “stay clean and safe,” reminding them amid cold and flu season to “Wash hands, wear a mask if possible, and if sick, please stay in bed.”

Deavan noted that Taeyang would require a little longer stay in the hospital so doctors and nurses could monitor his vital signs. Taeyang received antibiotics, and although he still has a high fever, it’s improved.

“We are hoping we can return home soon,” Deavan added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.