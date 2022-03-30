Deandra Kanu, Tammy Ly, and Alexa Caves link up to dissect ‘the way Bachelor Nation acts’  

Bachelor Nation stars gather and discuss Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars often become one big family that links up whenever they can.

Recently, Deandra Kanu, Tammy Ly, and Alexa Caves got together for a night out.

The three ladies shared photos and videos from their time together and even revealed that they were analyzing the way Bachelor Nation acts throughout their dinner.

Deandra Kanu, Tammy Ly, and Alexa Caves enjoy a night out

Tammy Ly took to TikTok to share a video from her dinner with fellow Bachelor Nation stars Alexa Caves and Deandra Kanu.

In the video, Tammy and Alexa hold chopsticks and finish up their meal while Deandra takes a look at the bill.

Tammy wrote over the video, “Us after a long night of dissecting the way bachelor nation acts.”

Deandra also shared a photo of the ladies from their night out, giving a better view of all their outfits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tammy posed in between Alexa and Deandra wearing a long sleeve crop top, snake print pants, gold hoop earrings, and a slick ponytail.

Alexa Caves wore a printed headscarf, black leather jacket, black dress, and black and white Adidas.

Deandra Kanu wore a brown short sleeve crop top with ripped jeans, black heels, hoops, and a delicate necklace.

Pic credit: @deandrakanu/Instagram

Tammy, Deandra, and Alexa were all involved in Bachelor in Paradise drama

The Bachelor Nation trio certainly seems like they’d have a lot to talk about when discussing Bachelor Nation as they’ve all had their issues within the franchise, especially after Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 last summer.

Tammy Ly appeared on BIP Season 7 and had a connection with Aaron Clancy but ditched him for Thomas Jacobs. However, Thomas went on to reject Tammy and pursue Becca Kufrin who he’s still currently dating.

Tammy became quite a polarizing figure and faced lots of critique from Bachelor Nation, which she’s often clapped back at online.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Tammy declared she’s done with The Bachelor franchise because she feels they have favorites, and everyone else is allegedly treated poorly.

Deandra also didn’t have much luck on Bachelor in Paradise, despite exploring relationships with Chasen Nick and Karl Smith.

Deandra spoke out after BIP villain Brendan Morais suggested that no one wanted her or Natasha Parker on the island. Deandra called out the way Brendan rudely targeted women of color.

Alexa didn’t even make it to the island, but she still was in BIP drama.

Alexa’s BIP journey ended before it even began when news broke that Ivan had broken protocol to spend the night with her at a hotel in Mexico.

While the ladies didn’t detail exactly what they dissected about Bachelor Nation during their night out, it’s clear they have lots of stories and thoughts.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.