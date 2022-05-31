Deandra Kanu celebrates 26th birthday dipped in chocolate brown dress

Deandra Kanu shares the wisdom she’s gained in her 26 years of life for her 26th birthday. Pic credit: @deandrakanu/Instagram

Deandra Kanu celebrated her 26th birthday in style.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star got dolled up with full makeup and a chocolate brown dress for a weekend of celebratory festivities.

Along with the fun, Deandra also reflected as she shared 26 things she’s learned in her 26 years of life.

Deandra Kanu enjoys an eventful birthday weekend

Deandra Kanu took to Instagram to share stylish birthday photos.

In her opening slide, Deandra gave a fierce glare as she played with her long, blonde box braids.

Deandra wore a strapless mini dress in a deep brown color that showed off her legs. Deandra gave herself some height with neutral-toned strappy heels. She accessorized the look with a brown checkered Louis Vuitton purse which she gave followers a closer view of in her post’s second slide.

In the third and final slide, Deandra showed off her pretty makeup and outfit as she gave a dainty pose with her purse and curves on display.

Deandra captioned the post, “Tomorrow is my real birthday but I chose to celebrate the entire weekend,” with a fitting brown heart to match the colors in her birthday ensemble.

Deandra’s birthday look received lots of love from fans and Bachelor Nation stars, who showered Deandra with encouragement for her special day.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Chelsea Vaughn commented, “Damn,” with two fire emojis.

Recently engaged Bachelor Nation star Becca muffin commented, “As you should bday queen!”

Deandra replied to Becca, “thank you angel babe!”

Deandra’s The Bachelor Season 24 costar Madison Prewett commented, “yessssssss” with a heart on fire emoji.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Marlena Wesh commented in all caps writing, “SLAYYYYY QUEEEEEEEEEN.”

Deandra Kanu shares 26 things she’s learned at 26

Continuing to celebrate her birthday on social media, Deandra wrote a list of 26 things she’s learned at 26.

She also included a striking photo of herself in all black as her long black hair flowed in the wind.

Some items on the list included “Be picky with the company you keep,” “Appreciate the little things in life like the view from the passenger seat,” “Forgive people, and free your spirit,” and “Don’t listen to what other people say,” “Don’t let people speak fear into your life,”

Deandra also added, “Kill people with kindness,” “If your gut tells you, listen,” “Eat that dessert you want,” and “Take that trip.”

Recently, Deandra took a trip to Miami with her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, costar Maurissa Gunn, proving she’s taking her own advice.

Deandra has clearly learned a lot, including, “Experiences are only as deep you perceive them,” and “Attract don’t chase,” and she’s sure to learn even more going forward.

Happy Birthday, Deandra!

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.