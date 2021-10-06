Dean Unglert feels 100 percent sure that Dale Moss was only with Clare Crawley as a PR move

Dean Unglert suggests Dale Moss had insincere motives with Clare. Pic credit: ABC

Dean Unglert recently fired serious shots at Dale Moss in the midst of Dale and Clare’s split.

While many have found Dale and Clare’s fast-paced relationship suspicious, Dean didn’t hold back from expressing his certainty that Dale was never invested in Clare. Dean even accused Dale of only getting back with Clare to improve his career and reputation.

Dean Unglert gives a scathing assessment of Dale Moss

Recently, on Dean’s podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, co-hosted with Jared Haibon, the two discussed Dale and Clare’s breakup and Dale’s alleged ulterior motives in the relationship.

Regarding Dale and Clare’s speedy engagement, Dean bluntly stated, “I’m gonna speak very matter of factly because that’s just how confident I am in this assessment that I’m about to make. So they — Dale and Clare — got engaged after that, like incredibly, abbreviated amount of time on the show, right? That’s crazy in and of itself…”

Touching on Dale and Clare’s initial break up, Dean continued, “…but Dale, I feel like was never fully invested in the relationship — that’s why they broke up. Once they broke up, Dale started to see the backlash that he was receiving — and Dale, he’s not an idiot — you know he [got] very bad press, like, very bad PR. I think he wants to get into hosting and all this kind of stuff, and it’s like with that kind of negative press around you, you’re not going to get any of those jobs.”

According to Dean, Dale essentially couldn’t handle the bad PR that was ruining his reputation and potential clout-chasing goals and that’s what motivated him to rekindle with Clare after their first breakup, rather than Dale actually having real feelings for her.

Dean further expressed, “[Dale] starts to see all this backlash he’s receiving, and so what’s his response? He wants to then get back together with Clare because he knows with Clare, he can achieve his professional goals a lot easier. So he gets back together with Clare, the script starts to turn around back, and people start to like Dale a little bit more, he starts to see more brand opportunities come through…”

Dean continued his breakdown of Dale’s potentially calculated breakup with Clare, saying, “And then, you know, they start getting together again and Dale starts to remember why they broke up the first time and how incompatible they are, and he’s already kind of saved face in the eyes of everyone else out there and so he’s like, ‘OK, cool, like, you know, now we can break up and there’s gonna be no bad blood because it’s, like, we got back together, we tried, and we were together for a little bit longer.’”

Dean suggests Dale would never have chosen Clare if he were the Bachelor

While only Dale and Clare know exactly what caused their relationship to fall apart, Dean appeared confident that Dale was treating his relationship with Clare as a PR move. Dean shared, “100 percent, it was a PR move from Dale to be able to find a career [in] hosting or whatever it is, that’s my assessment.”

Further accusing Dale of not being into Clare, Dean confidently added, “I would bet a million dollars — that I don’t have — that if Dale was the Bachelor and Clare was on his season, she would never have made it to his final one. If Dale was the Bachelor and Clare was a contestant on his season, he would not have chosen her at the end. It would have been some other girl.”

Contestants taking part in the franchise with the ulterior motive of furthering their careers is sadly not uncommon; however, only time will tell the accuracy of Dean’s biting assessment of Dale.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.