David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan surprise 90 Day Fiance fans with this alumni hangout

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan. They quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples and their popularity has continued to grow over the years.

The couple has become known for their quirky commentary about other couples in the franchise. This hasn’t stopped them from connecting with other members in the cast and becoming friends.

In fact, Annie and David recently met up with a familiar face and couldn’t wait to share the moment with their followers on social media.

Annie and David hang out with a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum

Annie and David are highly active on social media. Their posts often show them enjoying date nights, entertaining one another, or hosting friends.

A recent post by Annie may have given some 90 Day Fiance fans a taste of nostalgia. The couple met up with fellow franchise alum, David Murphey.

Fans may recall David appearing in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days where he was anxious to meet his online girlfriend, Lana who lived in Ukraine. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as he planned, and the two ended their relationship after a short engagement.

Since then, David has been spending a lot of his time traveling, including making a stop in Arizona to hang out with David and Annie. Based on their comments, it looks like the trio enjoyed a nice dinner while he was in town.

A separate post on David Murphey’s Instagram page shows him and the other David going for a walk after their meal. Both men are working to stay active and healthy.

David and Annie’s show gets renewed

Thanks to their popularity with fans of the franchise, David and Annie landed another spinoff show for themselves. The show was met with enough positivity that the network decided to renew it for a second season.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days followed the couple traveling back to Thailand to convince Annie’s brother and cousin to join them in America. The first season showed the struggles of getting visas for the two teenagers approved. It also highlighted their hesitation and resistance to leave their home country for a new life in America.

Season two will focus on the couple returning to Thailand hoping to lock in the teen’s visas this time around. They will also attempt to help the teens improve their English-speaking skills and get a better understanding of American culture.

David’s daughter, Ashley, will also join them on this trip. She will have a chance to meet Annie’s family and see the village where she grew up. David hopes Ashley will be able to help them manage Annie’s teen relatives so they can nail their interviews for their visas.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.