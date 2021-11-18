Darcey & Stacey viewers criticize Darcey Silva for false advertising weight loss supplements

90 Day viewers criticized Darcey Silva for promoting a weight loss supplement. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva is widely known for her many plastic surgeries, especially since her procedures with her sister Stacey were the main focus and storyline of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

That’s why Darcey & Stacey viewers found it odd that Darcey shared a TikTok video promoting a weight loss supplement and touting its results.

Darcey Silva’s recent weight loss promotion irritated Darcey & Stacey viewers

Darcey posted a since-deleted video on TikTok where she was advertising a weight loss supplement. She then shared that video on Instagram, where she received criticism.

Darcey’s 45-second video introduced the product, and Darcey posed awkwardly several different ways with it before putting the powder in water and drinking it.

She added the caption, “holiday bod goals… with @boombod they’re as good as smashed. These shots always help me keep things on track and with the holidays coming up… these are a MUST!”

Critics jumped into the comments to remind her that her body is mainly attributed to plastic surgery.

The person with the top comment questioned, “Sure it wasn’t the thousands in plastic surgery?”

While another observer proclaimed, “False advertisement.”

Another critic called the video cringy, while someone else accused Darcey of being high.

Many Darcey & Stacey viewers think the Silva twins have taken their plastic surgery too far

Darcey looks completely different from when viewers first met her in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She had a lot of work done with her sister Stacey, and much of it was presented on the show and their spinoff Darcey & Stacey.

In Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins traveled to Turkey in their efforts to get “snatched” and underwent several different procedures. They got Barbie noses, 360 lipo, lip lifts, fox eyes, breast augmentations, and veneers.

When they presented themselves after the surgery, many critics thought they looked botched or, at the very least, took their procedures too far because they thought the twins were beautiful how they looked before.

Darcey and Stacey said they were happy with the results, and they didn’t feel like they needed any other surgeries.

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey will premiere in January 2022.