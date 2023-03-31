Darcey & Stacey viewers call out TLC for airing the Silva twins getting ‘O shots’

Twin sisters and TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva gave new meaning to the quote, “Beauty is pain.”

The Silva twins will seemingly go to any lengths to alter their appearance, improve their quality of life, or feel better about themselves.

During the most recent episode of Darcey & Stacey, the ladies paid a visit to a doctor who injected them with an “O shot,” short for the “Orgasm shot.”

As their injector explained, “The O shot targets sexual pleasure,” and it’s said to improve the quality of orgasms. And, as Darcey explained, the O shot is a way to “tighten up” the vaginal area.

It involves injecting platelet-rich plasma (PRP) into the vagina to create new blood vessels and nerves.

Darcey and Stacey took turns getting their shots in front of a small crowd of people… and on national television, no less.

TLC shared a clip of the scene on its official Instagram feed, and many Darcey & Stacey viewers were turned off by it, taking to the comments to sound off.

Darcey & Stacey viewers don’t think TLC should have aired the Silva twins getting an ‘O shot’

Several commenters called out TLC for airing the procedure on the show. One wrote, “… that was inappropriate to do on TV. TLC is allowing inappropriate things to be shown.”

Another Instagram user commented, “It is just disgusting… TLC should be ashamed of [putting] it on air like this.”

Another Darcey & Stacey viewer echoed the sentiment, writing, “There are some things I don’t need to know. This would be one of them 🤢.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva aren’t shy about sharing their cosmetic procedures

Despite what viewers thought about airing their procedures, Darcey and Stacey seemingly don’t have a problem with televising their cosmetic work.

In fact, the sisters documented their trip to Turkey when they underwent plastic surgery. They underwent nose jobs, cheek and lip lifts, liposuction, and breast lifts during the trip abroad.

Darcey squeezes a stress ball and holds her friend Leslie’s hand as she gets injected in her nether regions. Pic credit: TLC

Recently, Darcey and Stacey visited Turkey once again, this time to undergo touch-up surgeries.

Ahead of Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers expressed their “shock” over the twins’ “botched” appearances. Some felt that Darcey and Stacey’s faces were becoming “scarier and scarier” each season, while others questioned what they did to alter their faces.

Regardless of what their critics think, Darcey and Stacey continue to exude confidence and will do whatever it takes to look and feel the way they choose.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.