Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj mocked over their extra white teeth

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj show off their pearly whites. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are getting mocked online for their teeth, which people think are unusually white. The Darcey & Stacey stars seem to have gotten their teeth whitened recently but went a bit overboard because now their choppers are blinding.

Stacey posted a fashionable video of her and Florian during a day out. However, when she shared the post on social media, people were too distracted by the couple’s teeth to notice anything else.

While scrolling through the comments, the remarks were relatively consistent, and the consensus is that Florian and Stacey went too far with the teeth whitening.

Stacey Silva recently enjoyed a day out with her husband, Florian Sukaj, but she won’t be too happy with the comments left on her post.

She shared a short video on Instagram dressed up in a blinged-out jacket, while Florian paired a black jacket over this white t-shirt. The couple also wore matching dark sunglasses as they smiled for the video, but no one was interested in their outfits as something else had caught their attention.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Still smiling can’t break us!! To the top of the mountain baby!! Flying like eagles,” wrote Stacey in the caption of her post.

As the Darcey & Stacey stars smiled for the camera, their extremely white teeth stole the show — and not in a good way.

Florian and Stacey mocked over their extra white teeth

Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva didn’t get the reaction they hoped for after posting the short snippet on Instagram. The comments that followed were less than complimentary as many noted the couple’s comically white teeth.

Someone pointed out that the couple’s teeth did not “look natural.”

One person left a slew of laughing emojis in the comment section of the post and exclaimed, “The extra white choppers omfg.”

“I live in Florida. These are the teeth the old Jewish people in South Florida get. Neon white and big,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user called Stacey and Florian’s teeth “Scary” and added, “It’s too fake,”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Many of the comments followed those lines, but it’s highly doubtful that Stacey or Florian will clap back at the critics. They never do.

Do you love the couple’s pearly white teeth or agree that they went a bit too far with the teeth whitening?

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.