Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Darcey will have another epic meltdown over her trust issues with Georgi

Darcey’s emotions will be running high on the next episode of Darcey & Stacey. Pic credit: TLC

In the last episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey epically gave Georgi his engagement ring back after she heard some troubling things from his ex-wife.

Darcey learned from Georgi’s ex that he is known to act like a princess, according to his friends, has trouble being emotionally available and expressive, and that he has been active on sugar mama websites before.

Darcey and Stacey are worried that Georgi is in the relationship for the wrong reasons and wants to use Darcey for her money and fame.

It looks like next episode Darcey will confront Georgi again and have a meltdown in front of him. She will then go on to have another emotional breakdown in front of her friend after learning more negative news.

Darcey Silva will have a tearful breakdown on the next episode of Darcey & Stacey

When Darcey talks to Georgi after giving him the ring back, she goes off the deep end while talking to him.

She says, “I’m not chasing a man. I want to feel loved. I want to feel embraced. I want to feel all the feelings that you get to feel from me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Later on, in next week’s episode, Darcey finds out some troubling news from her friend about Georgi’s alleged intentions to leave her when the money runs out.

She will spiral into a tearful fit and scream, “How dare he f*****g say that! He doesn’t love me! I’m tired of it!”

Darcey will have yet another meltdown over her mistrust of Georgi. Pic credit: TLC

There is evidence that Georgi Rusev loves Darcey Silva but also that he may be using her

Georgi does his best to remain mysterious and does not like talking about his emotions or the past. Instead, he tries to show his affection and devotion with his present actions.

Darcey needs a lot of attention and reassurance to feel understood and loved in a relationship, and if she doesn’t get that from her partner, she spirals.

So while Georgi might be showing his love for Darcey in his own ways, she is not accepting the way he is intending. Georgi is also putting up a few red flags having to do with his usage of Darcey’s money that is being taken negatively.

Darcey and Stacey viewers will have to keep watching to find out if they can fix their communication issues.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.