Darcey and Stacey created more problems in their epic search for information on Georgi. Pic credit: TLC

Tensions came to a head on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey when the Silva twins confronted Georgi after they met with his ex-wife to get more answers about his past and intentions.

While Florian set boundaries with Georgi, Darcey and Stacey were busy going behind Georgi’s back to find out information from his ex-wife.

After getting answers she didn’t want to hear, Darcey’s skepticism boiled over into one dramatic gesture when confronting Georgi.

Some issues were set straight on Darcey & Stacey this episode

The most innocent part of this episode was when Darcey and Stacey’s dad Mike took Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen car shopping for Aniko’s birthday. They didn’t walk off the lot with a car but with a lesson from Mike for them to get jobs and earn the things they want.

Georgi felt attacked when Darcey, Stacey, and Florian came at him again over breakfast the morning after the flare-up with his friends. He told them he felt ganged up on and asked them to have a different approach to talking to him.

Florian then set Georgi straight by telling him it was not cool how he said Florian was letting Stacey pay for everything during their outing with Georgi’s friends the night before. Florian said that he felt like Georgi was deflecting and also said that he would always have Darcey’s back over Georgi’s.

More problems mounted for Darcey Silva on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey

When Darcey and Stacey met with Georgi’s ex-wife Octavia before leaving DC, she gave them all the information they wanted to know about Georgi, including that she caught him on a sugar mama website, that he didn’t give her the attention she needed, which that’s why they broke up, and that his old roommates used to call him princess because of his entitled personality.

That was all the twins needed to hear before going back and joining Florian and Georgi. Darcey then confronted Georgi with what she learned, and Georgi reacted by being defensive and angry that she broke his trust.

Darcey questioned Georgi about his motives for being with her. Pic credit: TLC

After Darcey’s fears about not being loved were not quelled by Georgi, she epically gave him his ring back and walked away with Stacey.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.