Darcey and Stacey blew up at Georgi about their lurking suspicions in front of Georgi’s friends during their trip to Washington D.C. in the latest episode. The Silva twins’ uneasiness and curiosity about Georgi’s past led them to cause a scene and have a meltdown during Episode 3 of Darcey & Stacey.

In this episode, several things took place that put Darcey and Stacey further over the edge about their feelings towards Georgi’s trustworthiness, and they all came out epically for Georgi’s friends to see.

Darcey Silva’s suspicions of Georgi Rusev grew while Stacey Silva fanned the flames

On the way to help Georgi move, he dropped a bomb that his car had been repossessed. This was news to Darcey, who was under the impression that was the car they would be taking his belongings back in.

When Darcey and Georgi went to his former residence, he wouldn’t allow Darcey to come inside to see the space and blamed it on not wanting to expose his former roommates to any COVID-19 possibility.

Darcey and Stacey had a talk where Stacey tried to get it into Darcey’s head that Georgi was using her as a sugar mama.

This thought carried through to their meet-up with Georgi’s friends, and Darcey and Stacey launched a full-on assault on Georgi’s past and current intentions. Georgi and his friends were thoroughly embarrassed and disappointed by the personal things that were thrown around.

Darcey retreated with Stacey inside the bar, where they decided that since they weren’t getting any answers out of Georgi or his friends, they would need to contact his ex-wife.

There were of few sweet moments during the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey

The intense drama was broken up periodically by a few cute scenes. Namely, when Florian and Stacey went tandem bike riding and had a productive talk about seeing a fertility doctor.

Florian agreed to go because it would make Stacey happy.

Viewers also caught up with Aniko and Aspen as they hung out with their friends and talked about how their mom is sheltering them from this relationship, unlike during her previous ones.

Darcey & Stacey’s dad Mike also talked about how much of a joy it was to spend time with his granddaughters. He also spoke about wishing he was around for Darcey and Stacey more growing up, but his job pulled him away.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.