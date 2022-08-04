Darcey & Stacey: Here’s why people think Stacey Silva is pregnant

Is Stacey Silva pregnant? Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva shared a recent post that’s causing a stir online with the assumption that she’s pregnant. However, it’s still unclear if the photo is an actual pregnancy announcement.

Only time will tell if Stacey is indeed expecting a child with her husband Florian Sukaj, but we know it has been a topic of conversation between the TLC star and her much younger beau for some time.

Florian and Stacey have had lots of trials in their relationship including a brief split amid claims that Florian was unfaithful. Nonetheless, the pair put that behind them and these days their marriage seems to be on solid ground.

However, Stacey has aired concerns in the past about being able to give her 27-year-old husband a child since her age could make things difficult.

She already has two teenage boys from a previous relationship but at age 47, Stacey knows that having another child won’t be an easy feat.

Interestingly though, a photo posted on Instagram has people wondering if she’s already pregnant.

Stacey Silva’s photo sparks pregnancy rumors

Stacey Silva posted a black and white photo on Instagram clad in a jean jacket, but it wasn’t her stylish outfit that people were focused on.

The grainy photo makes it hard to make out the full extent of the image, but Stacey appears to be lying on her side with one arm resting on her belly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That particular pose gave people the impression that Stacey was hinting at a baby bump and her caption didn’t help matters either.

The Darcey & Stacey star wrote “Grateful,” followed by a heart emoji alongside the photo, which sparked even more debate in the comment section about whether her post was a pregnancy announcement.

People think Stacey Silva is pregnant

After Stacey shared her post, people jumped in the comments to congratulate her and Florian Sukaj on the pregnancy.

“Congratulations! God bless you and your husband!!” responded an Instagram user.

“Are you pregnant?” asked someone else. “Omg if so, I’m so here for it!”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Another person also wrote, “Congrats [if] you are pregnant!!!!!”

However, while some people were convinced that the Darcey & Stacey star’s post was indeed a pregnancy announcement, other people were admittedly confused.

“Don’t tease us ❤️ are you expecting?” questioned one commenter.

“Baby??? If so blessings,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, one person asked, “Is she pregnant?”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

One very annoyed Instagram user didn’t understand how people took Stacey’s post as a pregnancy announcement and candidly noted, “How is everyone gathering that she’s pregnant?? I don’t get that from this pic at all. Just another highly filtered photo with mindless caption. AS ALWAYS.”

Do you think this was Stacey Silva’s way of announcing her pregnancy? For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.