Darcey & Stacey: Georgi’s friend Amos gave insight on why Georgi is so mysterious

Georgi’s friend offered insight into Georgi’s personality. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi has a tough personality to figure out as viewers have come to know watching him on Darcey & Stacey. The unknowns about Georgi are driving Darcey crazy and leading her to act out in all kinds of ways.

During the latest episode, viewers got a bit more insight into Georgi’s life from his friends when they met up in Washington DC. Georgi himself also opened up a bit more about his personality and how he prefers to do things.

Georgi’s long-time friend Amos gave a private interview where he explained Georgi’s habits and tendencies as he sees them.

Georgi Rusev’s friend Amos revealed more about Georgi’s personality

During the hangout with Darcey, Stacey, Florian, Georgi, and his friends the goal for Darcey was to get as much information out about Georgi as possible.

Aside from the group, in an interview, Amos recalled some things about Georgi’s personality.

He said, “Georgi has a lot of goals and aspirations in life, he dreams big and he does not always inform the people going along the way what the end is supposed to be. That’s the life that George lives.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

While at the meetup, Georgi also offered some information about himself after his friend opened the door.

Georgi described himself a bit by explaining, “I make my decision my own. Whatever I decide to do, I do it and then I tell everybody, you know? I make my decision from my heart, whatever I feel.”

Georgi’s friend Amos gave his perspective on Georgi’s personality. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s relationship needs a lot of work before they can get married

Darcey has brought her trust issues from her previous relationships into this new one with Georgi, and that is one of the reasons why they are experiencing troubles.

Darcey’s mistrust has led to her incessant need to know more and more about Georgi since he has not been forthcoming with the information Darcey wants.

The other thing that is detrimental to their relationship is the fact Georgi may just be in the relationship for the money and the clout.

Stacey definitely seems to think this is the case and has been trying to educate her sister on the red flags she has seen.

Darcey’s dad also isn’t convinced that Georgi has the right intentions with his daughter.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey are on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.