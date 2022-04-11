Darcey & Stacey: Georgi Rusev gets comments about his glow up after cutting his long hair

Georgi Rusev received positive feedback about his recent glow up. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend from Darcey & Stacey, 35-year-old Georgi Rusev, recently underwent a glow up, and the 90 Day Fiance community has noticed.

The native Bulgarian posted a photo at a red carpet event where he looked fresh and transformed with his new hair and smile.

In the comments of the post, Darcey & Stacey fans gushed about how good he appeared and how much better he looked than on the show.

Georgi was featured on all three seasons of Darcey & Stacey, where his relationship with Darcey continued to be dramatic and chaotic.

Georgi Rusev showed off his glow up to positive reactions from Darcey & Stacey fans

Georgi shared a photo of himself strutting the red carpet at an event that he geotagged at a fancy hotel in Miami Beach.

He wore an unbuttoned shirt that revealed his chest, had his short dyed hair slicked back, and showed off his new smile.

The comments section of Georgi’s post was filled with Darcey & Stacey viewers that celebrated his new look.

There were lots of fire, heart eyes, and heart emojis in fans’ responses to Georgi’s post, and many people told him how good he looked.

One person complimented, “So handsome! Keep your hair just like that hun and no beard.”

Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Are Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva still together?

At the end of Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Darcey accept Georgi’s proposal again. But there were many signs of trouble by the time the Darcey & Stacey Tell All came around.

As the Tell All was airing, Darcey revealed that she and Georgi went their separate ways.

However, they are living in the same city.

It looks like Darcey moved down to Miami with her sister Stacey because all of their recent social media posts have been there.

Similarly, all of Georgi’s posts have been there, and both the Silva twins still follow him on social media.

Darcey and Georgi have a long history of breaking up and getting back together. The biggest reasons for the toxicity in their relationship have lied in their poor communication, inability to get over the past, and lack of trust in one another.

Darcey’s family spoke at the Tell All about how fed up they were with Georgi, his behavior, and his relationship with Darcey in general.

Georgi refused to attend the Tell All to defend himself or face any criticisms.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.