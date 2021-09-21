Darcey & Stacey: Does Darcey have a double standard?

Darcey gets mad at Georgi for the same things she does to him, which points to her double standard. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey got extremely mad at Georgi on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey after she found out that he reached out to her ex-boyfriend Jesse. The things Darcey was attacking him for and getting angry about, however, were for some of the same things that she has done to Georgi.

Darcey tried to justify her own actions and make what Georgi did seem abhorrent and immoral, which could be seen as Darcey having a double standard.

Viewers noticed that Darcey was contradicting herself and took to social media to vent their feelings on her hypocrisy.

Does Darcey Silva have a double standard when it comes to Georgi Rusev’s actions?

During this week’s episode, Darcey found out from Florian that Georgi reached out to Jesse for information. She then proceeded to say that Georgi was an “animal.” She continued about Georgi and Jesse, “So disgusted. Those guys are f*****g disgusting. They’re both manipulators so they can manipulate each other.”

She then addressed her own actions of reaching out to Georgi’s ex-wife. She attempted to justify, “I contacted [and] texted Octavia out of concern. I wanted to know if he was that way with her.”

Darcey then went on to assess, “He’s doing it in retaliation. He’s deceitful, he’s disgusting, and he’s spiteful. And guess what? I’m going to have the last laugh here.”

It’s clear that Georgi gave Darcey a taste of her own medicine whether it was right or wrong, and Darcey couldn’t handle it, leading to the culmination of her double standard.

Darcey & Stacey viewers shared their feeling on Darcey’s Silva’s double standard on social media

People who watched the episode definitely noticed that Darcey has a double standard based on what she was saying about Georgi. They took to social media to vent their feelings on the subject.

One critic tweeted, “Darcey is so manipulative and gross. She loves using the term ‘gaslighting’ when she’s the one doing it. It’s ok for her to go to Georgi’s ex but he can’t talk to Jesse? Trash.”

Another remarked, “Is Jesse the worst? Yes. But… did Darcey not go behind Georgi’s back *multiple times* to speak to his ex???”

Someone else wrote, “Why is Georgi disgusting? He did the same thing you did!”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.