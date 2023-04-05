Darcey & Stacey: All the details on Stacey Silva’s wedding to Florian Sukaj

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s lavish second wedding ceremony will play out on the Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey.

Although Stacey and Florian are already legally wed, the couple still wanted to celebrate since their first wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though it was a beautiful moment, it wasn’t our dream wedding,” Stacey told PEOPLE.

Only their officiant was present for Stacey and Florian’s “COVID quarantine wedding,” but this time, they’re doing it big, in true Silva style.

When Stacey and her sister Darcey Silva learned their father, Michael Silva, had suffered a stroke, Stacey immediately changed her plans.

She and Florian were supposed to have their ceremony in Miami. But, in the interest of Michael’s health, they changed gears and employed the help of their wedding planner to move everything to Connecticut so Michael wouldn’t have to travel.

Darcey & Stacey stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s lavish Connecticut nuptials took place at a waterfront resort

Stacey and Florian’s ceremony occurred at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut on November 4, 2022. Darcey served as the maid of honor, and Darcey’s ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, was Florian’s best man.

Darcey’s daughters, Aspen and Aniko, were bridesmaids and looked beautiful in their champagne-colored spaghetti-strap gowns. Florian donned a black tux that perfectly complemented his bride’s gown for their big day.

Despite the pre-wedding tension during Stacey’s NYC bachelorette week, Darcey gushed over her twin sister’s gown when she saw it for the first time. In an exclusive clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Darcey said, “To see Stacey in her wedding gown is beautiful, to see her shine so beautifully.”

Couture designer Katerina Bocci designed Stacey’s bridal gown and Darcey’s maid-of-honor dress

Stacey’s custom-designed couture gown is from Albanian-American couture bridal designer Katerina Bocci. Per her website, Katerina’s “bespoke couture gowns are known for their grandeur, featuring luxurious fabrics, handsewn Swarovski crystals, intricate embroidery, and exquisite corsetry.”

Bocci’s design team spent 200 hours on Stacey’s dress, which featured a mermaid-style design with shimmery stones and a detachable skirt. Bocci also designed a unique pair of glittery wrist cuffs for Stacey to wear while she carried her bouquet.

Bocci was also responsible for Darcey’s blush-colored maid-of-honor dress. Darcey’s gorgeous garment featured a V-neckline, crystal embroidery down the front, and a sexy yet tasteful thigh slit.

Darcey said of her dress, “It’s elegant, it’s classy, it’s sexy at the same time. It has a beautiful slit. I’ve never worn anything so elegant or expensive in my life. It truly was a showstopper.”

The two-hour-long Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey airs on Monday, April 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.