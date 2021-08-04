Darcey has been dragged for a recent TikTok with her daughter. Pic credit: @DarceySilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva is no stranger to taking part in inappropriate antics, but Darcey & Stacey viewers are disturbed by her newest TikTok video. TLC lovers are well aware that the Silva twins will often stoop to any level, but the latest post may have crossed a line.

Darcey Silva wants to be her daughter

Thanks to @mommy_says_bad_words, 90 Day Fiance followers jumped at the opportunity to rip Darcey’s parenting choices apart. Aniko posed next to her mother while spouting explicit lyrics that included curse words.

The video featured a little bit of mommy/daughter time and led Darcey & Stacey fans to feel like it may just be a cute dancing video, but instead, it showed off an extreme adult side to her teenage daughter.

The 16-year-old looked right at home as she showed off her mid-drift and posed with her mother. the popular Instagram account captioned her post by writing what most mothers were thinking, “As the mom of a daughter, there’s no way in hell would I be happy, let alone join in on a TikTok trend involving p***y or d**k with my young, teenage daughter. Another parenting win for Darcey.”

Darcey Silva is more of a friend instead of a parent

Darcey could be seen in the background wearing jeans and a black crop top with her infamous high blonde ponytail and subpar extensions. Aniko also sported a matching athletic outfit as she rocked out.

Followers were not impressed, writing, “Reaching new levels of low. How does she think that is appropriate” and “Grooming her daughters to be like her.”

The decision to allow her 16-year-old daughter to mimic a sexual situation just didn’t go down well, leading fans to worry because Aniko was at such an impressionable age.

One last disgruntled follower wrote, “She really makes herself look so much older by trying to look so much younger.”

Pic credit: @mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

Darcey lacks parenting skills

The 90 Day Fiance star has come under fire recently due to the Season 2 premiere showing Darcey choosing to spend time away from her daughter and moving into an apartment with her fiance, Georgi Rusev.

Even though Darcey often states on camera and social media that her daughters are her whole life, viewers feel she sometimes exhibits poor judgment. Darcey oozes desperation when she tries to get her youth back, and 90 Day Fiance fans are noticing.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.