Darcey Silva with dark dramatic makeup gives fans ‘blessings’

Darcey Silva shared a dramatic selfie with fans for the holidays. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva served looks to fans as she opted to go much darker with her makeup than she usually does.

The 48-year-old mom of two is well known for her filtered selfies on social media and her most recent one was no different although it had a darker edge.

In the photo, Darcey was wearing a paperboy har with her signature platinum blonde hair falling on either side of her face and down onto her shoulders and chest.

For her makeup, Darcey went very dark with her eyebrows as they appeared heavy and pronounced on her face. She wore extremely long and flared eyelashes that were different lengths throughout her lash line.

Darcey’s skin looked smoothed and contoured and her lips appeared full and glossy. Since Darcey is a filter queen, it is hard to tell how much of the dramatic effect of her makeup was from a filter or Darcey’s makeup style itself.

Darcey shouted out her 1.2 million followers in the caption and said, “Sending big Darcey love and blessings to you all on this beautiful holiday season! I love you!”

Darcey & Stacey will be back for a fourth season

Darcey & Stacey fans can get excited and anticipate a fourth season of the hit 90 Day spinoff.

Darcey, and her twin sister Stacey Silva star in the show that follows them and their loves, business, and family lives.

Season 4 will focus on Darcey’s single life as she takes on Miami and the dating scene there. She and her on-and-off-again boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev broke up after the Season 3 Tell All aired.

Conversely, Stacey’s married life will be a focus of the season as she and her Albanian husband, Florian Sukaj prepare for their vow renewal00 which was originally supposed to be a twin wedding.

As Darcey and Stacey navigate their love lives, and their business ventures, an apparent rift in their relationship with be explored as the sisters appear to be going down different paths.

Also featured, will be Darcey’s teen daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollok who have had storylines in the last two seasons of Darcey & Stacey.

Is Darcey Silva still involved with Georgi Rusev?

Back in July, after Darcey and Georgi had broken up officially, the pair had a flirtatious exchange on one of Darcey’s Instagram posts.

Around that time, Darcey and Georgi were spotted in the same places at the same time although not pictured together.

However, at the moment Darcey does not follow Georgi on Instagram and he does not follow her.

Darcey & Stacey fans should catch the new season to get an update from Darcey about her and Georgi’s relationship.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.