Darcey Silva stylish in crop top during late night dinner with sister Stacey

Darcey Silva dines out in crop top. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva was in the mood for Italian last night as she stepped out in a crop top and matching high-waist pants for a meal with family.

Stacey Silva was with her twin sister for the fun night out, accompanied by her husband, Florian Sukaj.

The trio joined their friends at Sopari Italian Restaurant and the 90 Day Fiance stars shared clips and photos on social media as they chowed down in fine style at the Miami eatery.

The twins spend a lot of time in Miami for both business and pleasure, and it has now become their second home.

That’s where the women filmed much of Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey as they attempted to revamp their brand House of Eleven.

Last season, the TLC stars also expressed their desire to move to Miami full time, but Stacey’s husband Florian felt the city was too expensive.

Darcey Silva dined out in a crop top and high waist pants

Darcey and Stacey Silva posed for a group photo inside the restaurant, and we caught a glimpse of their outfits along with a platter of food on the table.

Darcey wore a black crop top with high waist pants and had her hair in a ponytail with a side bang. As usual, the 90 Day Fiance star added a bit of glamour with large diamond hoop earrings along with stacks of rings and silver bracelets.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The 48-year-old also added some sparkle to her hairstyle with a shimmery headband, and she showed off dramatic lashes and large lips.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Stacey Silva enjoys dinner with Florian Sukaj

Stacey had her hair styled like her sister and also wore the same large hoop earrings. However, her outfit was quite different.

The 90 Day Fiance star opted for a white Gucci jumpsuit with embroidered stripes, and she placed her hands on one hip as they snapped a photo with the chef in his white uniform.

While Stacey’s husband Florian wasn’t in the group photo– which included one of their friends dressed in leather pants and a frilly black and white top– he was very much a part of the outing.

We already know from watching the show that Stacey and Florian rarely go anywhere without each other, and this time was no different.

In a video posted on Darcey’s Instagram Story, she captured the other people dining with her for the night, and we caught a glimpse of Stacey’s Albanian husband in the mix.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Florian had a glass of red wine in hand as his pearly white teeth caught out attention in the shot. He was stylishly dressed for the occasion in a tailored blue jacket and a white shirt.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.