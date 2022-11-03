Darcey Silva shows off blinged-out nails and icy wrist

Darcey Silva let her flashy side shine through in a recent share. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva loves to be flashy and show off her wealth and taste.

She did that in a recent post focused on her manicure and the bling on her wrist.

In an Instagram Story, Darcey filmed her hand and wrist area as she moved them around on top of what appeared to be a Chanel bag.

Darcey’s freshly manicured nails were a nude-white color at the base and extended well past her nail bed. More than half of the top of the nail was covered in multi-colored shimmering rhinestones.

The ice on her wrist was visible as Darcey flexed her hand in different positions. She wore six different bangle-type bracelets, each of which gave off a different bling factor, some of which were very encrusted.

Darcey did not offer a caption for the post she shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva posts a lot on social media

Darcey loves to post on Instagram and is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars who posts the most often.

Followers of Darcey can count on seeing tons of promotions every day for her and her twin sister Stacey Silva’s brand, House of 11.

When she is not self-promoting, Darcey loves posting shameless selfies with over-the-top filters. She has even been known to repost already filtered photos with new ones, adding another layer of photoshopping.

Neither Darcey nor Stacey are shy about sharing their many cosmetic procedures and surgeries with their fans on social media.

Aside from Darcey and Stacey, other 90 Day cast members who post the most on Instagram include Molly Hopkins, Chantel Everett, Natalie Mordovtseva, and Jasmine Pineda, to name a few.

Darcey Silva’s love life

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Darcey through two failed relationships in Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.

Darcey then introduced her on-again-off-again boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev on Darcey & Stacey, and the pair’s relationship played out in Seasons 1-3.

Season 3 ended with Georgi and Darcey engaged, only for them to be broken up by the Tell All airing. However, their recent social media activity around each other could spell that they are back together.

In any case, news of the fourth season of Darcey & Stacey has yet to be revealed, so fans should stay tuned to find out more.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.