Darcey Silva shares what led her to break up with Georgi for good, teases Bachelor-style dating show

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev recently split (again) and Darcey explained what ultimately led to their demise. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva opened up about what changed after Georgi Rusev’s second proposal that led to the demise of their relationship.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Darcey announced her split from Georgi following part one of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All.

“Well, um, I have some new breaking news. We are no longer together,” the 47-year-old mom of two shared.

Most of Darcey’s family members weren’t supportive of her relationship with Georgi. Darcey’s dad, Mike Silva, was especially leery of Georgi’s intentions and didn’t believe he was truly in love with his daughter.

Now, Darcey has provided details about her and Georgi’s breakup and what she saw as the last straw in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva shares what led to split from Georgi Rusev

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take… no bad blood,” Darcey told Life & Style.

The Connecticut native continued, “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone… I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well… It just started feeling like things wouldn’t change unless I, you know, stepped away.”

Speaking on whether their breakup was a wakeup call for them, Darcey admitted, “For me, definitely. But for him, I don’t think it hit him until after. He was in disbelief, but I just said, ‘I told you, you know, once it left here, my heart followed and I just… I can’t.’ So, he had to pick up his own pieces and figure your life out for himself.”

Will Darcey find love again?

Darcey revealed that the split didn’t come as a shock, as she was prepared for it: “I was ready [for the breakup], and I felt like he knew deep down inside it was coming.”

In the wake of Darcey and Georgi’s split, Darcey’s twin Stacey Silva hopes that her sister can eventually find love again. She told Life & Style what she hopes Darcey will find in another potential mate.

“Somebody that’s loving, giving, somebody that’s successful. Good-looking. It’s a package,” Stacey said.

Newly single and ready to mingle, Darcey admitted that she’d be open to a Bachelor-style dating show and the “right” dating coach to help her find a new man.

“Absolutely,” Darcey said of the possibility of another spinoff show. “Oh, I would love that!”

Part two of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All airs on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.