Darcey Silva shares stunning pictures of her teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollok

Darcey Silva showed off her daughters to 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star, Darcey Silva, is a proud mother to her two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, and recently showed them off on social media.

Darcey used her Instagram stories to share a photo from each other daughter’s Instagram pages, where both girls looked stunning. She shouted out their handles in the post as well.

Aniko and Aspen are Darcey’s only children, and they are from her previous marriage.

90 Day viewers first met Darcey on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days, where her relationship with two different foreign men was highlighted. Viewers met her daughters and twin sister Stacey Silva during that time.

Since then, Darcey and Stacey have gotten their own spinoff which has three completed seasons. The Silva twins’ love and family lives are the main focus of the spinoff and fans have gotten to know Darcey’s daughters better through the hit show.

Darcey Silva showed off her teenage daughters to Darcey & Stacey fans

Darcey has often said that her daughters are her world, and her pride in them has been apparent both on the show and on Darcey’s Instagram to her over 1 million followers.

Through her Instagram stories, Darcey shared Aniko’s most recent post where the feature photo was of Aniko looking to the side while sitting with a polished look.

Darcey shared a slightly older post from Aspen’s page where she was looking directly at the camera with a smirk on her face.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey dropped both of her daughters’ Instagram handles in her two different stories.

Darcey shared photos of her daughters. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva’s daughters have often told it like it is to their mom

On Darcey & Stacey, Aniko and Aspen have been asked to give their opinions on their mom’s messy love life and many plastic surgeries.

The teens have said that they didn’t want to see their mom hurt again and also laid into Georgi Rusev’s bad behavior while on the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey.

The girls called their mom out for having to buy her own engagement ring and said that she deserved better from Georgi.

When asked about Darcey and Stacey’s major plastic surgery changes from Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey when the twins went to Turkey, the girls admitted that they were still getting used to their new looks.

Aspen even went so far as to say Darcey and Stacey’s new noses were “Miss Piggy-ish.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.