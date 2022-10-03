Darcey Silva reveals her latest cosmetic procedure

Darcey Silva clued 90 Day Fiance fans in to her latest cosmetic procedure. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva has never been shy about sharing the cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries she gets.

She has been vocal about the touch-ups and new work that she often gets, and she recently clued fans into what she was having done.

Darcey filmed a selfie video from a Miami medspa as she opened by saying, “Hey guys, guess where I am?”

She went on to relay, “I’m here at Meridian Medspa to see my favorite doctor in Miami, Dr. Ron, so excited. I’m here to get my little touch-ups. Gonna do some threads, filler, so stay tuned to see the final result.”

Darcey did not end up sharing the final result to her Instagram Stories where she was posting, but she is known to share a lot of selfies in general, so one is probably coming soon.

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Darcey on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days where she tried to find love with two different foreign men, Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks. While her search was unsuccessful, she and her twin sister Stacey Silva were so popular that they got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey Silva was just promoting a weight loss clinic

Darcey has been busy with her upkeep and different work recently because just last week, she touted a New Jersey clinic that specializes in weight loss.

In a mirror selfie showing off her “snatched” curves, Darcey prompted the clinic for her “weight loss journey.”

While Darcey did not detail how or what the process was, a look at the company’s Instagram page reveals that they promote themselves as a “Health Center” for “Online Medical Weight Loss and more.”

According to their hashtags and bio, they use an ingredient called “semaglutide” to aid in weight loss promotion.

Darcey had a plastic surgery overhaul on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey

On Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins flew to Turkey to have a bevy of plastic surgery done.

They got full veneers, which required the shaving down of their original teeth, before setting off to a different clinic where they got several major surgeries.

Darcey and Stacey both got 360 lipo, breast augmentations and lifts, Barbie noses, cheek lifts, lip lifts, and fox eyes.

The twins rested and recuperated in Turkey before returning to America.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.