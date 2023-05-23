Darcey Silva had a ‘fling’ with Tom Sandoval, says her daughter Aniko

It’s the crossover reality TV reveal fans weren’t expecting: 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva hooked up with Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval.

Darcey had a “fling” with Tom, says her daughter Aniko Bollok.

Tom’s name has been splattered across headlines in recent months after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while still in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

While Tom and Raquel’s affair came to light, viewers have wondered who else he may have cheated on Ariana with.

According to Darcey’s daughter, Aniko Bollok, Darcey and Tom entered into a short-lived sexual relationship 10 years ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Aniko took to TikTok over the weekend in a since-deleted post to announce the shocking tidbit of information.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, Aniko shared that she was watching with her mom, Darcey.

Aniko Bollok says her mom, Darcey Silva, admitted to a ‘fling’ with Tom Sandoval

While the episode aired, Aniko took to TikTok, where she shared an up-close selfie with a caption that read, “me watching the vanderpump rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with tom sandoval 10 years ago.”

Podcaster Everyone’s Business (But Mine) shared a screenshot of the post to their Instagram feed, as it appears it’s since been deleted from Aniko’s TikTok page.

Followers rushed to the comments on the post, where many of them expressed their shock.

90 Day Fiance and Vanderpump Rules viewers react to Darcey and Tom’s ‘fling’

“Now this is the best news to come out [of] scandoval,” wrote @lilbitofbravo.

Instagram users reacted to the news that Darcey and Tom had a “fling.” Pic credit: @everyonesbusinessbutmine/Instagram

Another commenter wrote that they “completely believe it,” while another called the rumor a “real multiverse of madness.”

One Instagram user dubbed the rumors the “Darcey & Stacey X Vanderpump Rules crossover mega event,” and another commenter wrote that they “loved” the rumor, whether or not it’s true.

Darcey has had several love interests since joining the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Before appearing on reality TV, Darcey was married to Aniko’s father, Frank Bollok, who is also the father of Darcey’s other daughter, Aspen Bollok.

Darcey first appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise in 2017, when she was in a relationship with Jesse Meester during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

The Connecticut native has continually tried her hand at love, to no avail. After moving on from Jesse with Tom Brooks, Darcey again found herself single when their relationship didn’t pan out either.

Darcey connected with Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev, and their relationship played out during Darcey & Stacey. Despite getting engaged, Darcey called things off with Georgi when she felt he was using her for her money.

However, Darcey and Georgi reconciled, only to break up a second time in 2022. Despite their breakups, Darcey and Georgi have sparked rumors in recent months that they’ve rekindled their romance.

During a Season 4 episode of Darcey & Stacey, the duo admitted to hooking up while Georgi was in Miami. They again sparked relationship rumors earlier this month when they were spotted spending time together in Miami — first during a beachfront polo match and then again at the New You Awards.

Although Georgi made it clear during Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey that he wanted Darcey back, she wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea. But with Darcey’s failed attempts to find love with a matchmaker and her and Georgi’s history, it wouldn’t be shocking if they ended up together for a third time.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.