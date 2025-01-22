Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev unfollow each other: Are they still together?

Have Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev called it quits?

The 90 Day Fiance couple hasn’t appeared together in public in over a month, and now, their social media activity has us scratching our heads.

Amid the recent revelation that Darcey has been getting chummy with her brother-in-law, Florian Sukaj, it stands to reason that her marriage to Georgi is suffering.

Darcey’s late-night phone calls and bar-hopping with Florian may have interfered with her marriage.

A look at Darcey and Georgi’s Instagram accounts shows they no longer follow each other.

In addition, they last appeared together in a post in early December 2024.

Did Darcey and Georgi split, or are they toying with 90 Day Fiance fans?

The social media situation could signal trouble in paradise, or perhaps it’s a ploy to throw us off their scent.

Darcey and Georgi, who wed in 2023, have sparked divorce rumors more than once.

However, the duo was spotted filming for an undisclosed reality TV show in Miami several months ago.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a camera crew followed Darcey and Georgi as they walked through Miami International Airport.

Perhaps Darcey and Georgi unfollowed each other and have avoided posting themselves together because they’re gearing up to appear in a 90 Day Fiance spin-off and don’t want to spoil their storyline.

Another possibility is that Darcey’s relationship with her brother-in-law, Florian, has gotten in the way of her marriage.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, opened up about Darcey and Florian‘s peculiar pairing during a recent 90 Day: The Last Resort episode.

Stacey revealed that “the twin thing” is an issue at times, mentioning that Darcey and Florian call each other in the middle of the night while their spouses are asleep.

Stacey referred to Darcey and Florian’s bond as “buddy-buddy,” adding that she feels like the odd man out in her marriage.

Stacey and Florian’s marriage is suffering

Stacey has hinted at a breakup with Florian.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Stacey called out her Albanian husband for lots of “flirting and dirty dancing behind the scenes.”

Admittedly, Stacey and Florian joined Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort because of their different ways of seeing life.

Stacey says she likes to discuss things openly, whereas Florian tends to bottle things up inside. It took a toll on their marriage.

Interestingly, while divulging the information during her interview with Parade, she opted to forego her wedding ring.

And, the fact that she used past-tense verbiage to describe her feelings toward Florian has us doubting they’ll make it to the recommitment ceremony this season.

“I loved him so much, and I just wanted the perfect life,” Stacey said. “But at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a perfect life.”

