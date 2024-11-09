90 Day Fiance alums Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev spotted filming in Miami

Darcey Silva fans, get ready because your girl is returning to reality TV.

That’s what it looks like based on recent footage obtained by a 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Darcey made her 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

At the time, Darcey was involved with her Dutch boyfriend, Jesse Meester. After their relationship fizzled out, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched her romance blossom with Englishman Tom Brooks.

Darcey and Tom didn’t last, either, and soon, her fans watched a new storyline emerge with her current husband, Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev.

Darcey and Georgi’s love story played out in Seasons 1 through 4 of Darcey & Stacey, as did their multiple breakups and makeups.

Current day, Darcey and Georgi are still going strong after becoming husband and wife in November 2023.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are followed by camera crews in Miami

The pair was recently spotted at Miami International Airport by a 90 Day Fiance fan, but they weren’t alone—they were being followed by a film crew, likely indicating they’re returning to reality TV.

On Reddit, u/GalaxyL7 shared a video of Darcey and Georgi carting their luggage around the airport as several cameramen followed in close proximity.

The video was titled, “Darcey and Georgi filming a future season at the Miami airport on November 5th.”

Despite Miami’s warm temps, Darcey was clad in a long, white, jewel-encrusted fur coat, while Georgi wore a black leather jacket and jeans in the video.

The duo walked at a moderate pace and didn’t speak throughout the video as they went about their business.

What show could Darcey and Georgi be filming for?

So, is this couple gearing up for a 90 Day Fiance spinoff? Or is it possible they were filming for Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey?

According to the Redditor who posted the video, Darcey and Georgi were likely filming for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Per u/GalaxyL7’s comments, Darcey & Stacey has reportedly been canceled.

Pic credit: u/GalaxyL7/Reddit

Meanwhile, Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, was spotted filming a spinoff of her own. She and her Albanian husband, Florian Sukaj, were seen earlier this year in Arizona filming for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In recent months, the Silva sisters have teased their return to the small screen.

Last year, the twins, who recently turned 50, hinted at a new reality TV show, Stacey & Darcey, but they’ve since deleted the posts on Instagram.

While Stacey has confirmed her and Florian’s appearance in the next season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Darcey has yet to make any mention of returning to the franchise.

That’s probably because Darcey has to wait until TLC announces her show’s premiere before she can leak any details about her return to TV.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.