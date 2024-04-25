Darcey Silva sparks Georgi Rusev divorce rumors as she poses with Tom Sandoval lookalike

Reality TV personality Darcey Silva set tongues wagging with her latest couples photo.

That’s because the 90 Day Fiance alum posed for a photo with a man other than her husband, Georgi Rusev.

In her most recent Instagram post, Darcey snapped a photo with a Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur named Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae.

In the photo, Darcey and Nusret stood smiling next to each other in what appeared to be a wine cellar.

Darcey was clad in one of her signature fashion-forward ensembles, featuring a black tube top, skintight flare jeans, a fur shoulder wrap, and a wide-brimmed hat.

Nusret, who wore sunglasses in the indoor photo, held one of his hands toward Darcey to give her the attention.

“Nusret definitely knows how to cut it on the bias and keep it juicy! Love you saltbae! ❤️🔥⭐️,” Darcey wrote in the caption, poking fun at her most famous line from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days involving a kitchen argument with her then-fiance, Jesse Meester.

Fans and critics wonder whether Darcey Silva is dating a new man

In the comments section of Darcey’s post, the 49-year-old TLC personality was met with a mixed bag of feedback.

Some chose to comment on Darcey’s ever-changing appearance, some on her humorous caption, and some on the man she was pictured with.

Many Darcey followers felt that Nusret resembled another reality TV personality: Tom Sandoval.

“I thought this was Sandoval,” noted one commenter.

Another asked, “Does anyone else think the guy she is with kind of looks like Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump?”

Darcey’s fans weigh in. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Others asked who the man was, while one urged her, “Omg please date him!!”

Still, more Instagram users wondered whether Darcey was posing with the mystery man because she and Georgi had gotten divorced.

“Is the marriage with [Georgi] over?” asked @harobin24, adding, “Looks that way.”

Another one of Darcey’s fans asked what happened to Georgi, and @vegas.vixen wondered whether she was dating the man in the photo with her.

Responding to @vegas.vixen’s comment, @bellabori2285 claimed that Darcey and Georgi are still recording Cameos together but felt their marriage “was a business arrangement that went awry when TLC cancelled their show.”

Is Darcey still married to Georgi Rusev?

Darcey and Georgi tied the knot on November 11, 2023, but in recent months, their fans and critics have wondered if they’re still together.

Georgi’s absence in Darcey’s Instagram feed — and vice versa — was a possible clue that there was trouble in paradise.

However, some speculated that their social media activity was a PR stunt to throw off their fans and critics.

It looks like Darcey’s followers can rest assured that she isn’t dating a new man.

As it turns out, Georgi still supports his wife by promoting her brand, House of Eleven.

Georgi’s latest Instagram post features him posing in front of the water in Miami, Florida, sporting a Hof11 t-shirt.

In the caption, Georgi wrote, “Weekend with House of Eleven vibes in Miami! @houseofeleven @darceysilva @staceysilvatv Www.houseofeleven.com,” and he added, “#houseofeleven #darceysilva #darceyandstacey #darceyandgeorgi #staceysilva.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.