Darcey and Stacey: Viewers call Stacey Silva hypocritical for criticizing Darcey’s relationship with Georgi

Darcey and Stacey viewers are calling Stacey hypocritical as her fiance Florian Sukaj isn’t the most trustworthy either. Pic credit: TLC

If there’s anyone who has a strong opinion on who Darcey Silva dates, it’s her twin sister Stacey.

On the latest episode of Darcey and Stacey, Stacey called Darcey a sugar momma and is convinced her sister is getting deceived by Bulgarian fiance Georgi Rusev.

While Stacey is quick to question her sister’s relationship with Georgi, viewers see the actions as hypocritical as her husband, Florian Sukaj doesn’t exactly have the cleanest track record either.

New facts about Georgi Rusev were uncovered on their visit to Washington D.C.

Darcey thought seeing Georgi’s past would give her an idea of what their shared future could look like, however it seems only new questions are piling up.

While it appeared as Georgi was finally making strides in their relationship by completely moving from his Washington D.C. bachelor pad, on the drive there, he revealed that he would no longer have a car waiting for him.

When asked by Darcey what happened, he replied, “The bank picked it up for repossession.”

Georgi convinced Darcey that he didn’t tell her sooner because he is used to keeping his problems to himself and didn’t want to come off as a complainer.

Stacey criticized Georgi at dinner with his friends

After finding out Georgi didn’t let her in the house to help move, Stacey was quick to put doubt in her sister’s mind. “I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, I just feel like, maybe he’s got a secret life and he’s not ready to tell you.”

The dinner with Georgi’s friends later that night didn’t go well as Stacey decided this was the time to put everything on the table. “I just want to make sure he’s in it for love, and for the big heart, not the big wallet,” she said to the clearly uncomfortable group.

It’s clear the doubt planted by Stacey affected Darcey as she questioned Georgi, “If I have nothing tomorrow, would you still be engaged to me?”

While Georgi assured her it was her personality he loved and not her money, the twins also took this opportunity to ask if his wife was the breadwinner in his previous relationship.

Viewers call Stacey hypocritical for criticizing Darcey’s relationship with Georgi

While fans may question Georgi’s intentions, they also agree that Stacey has no room to speak on the subject.

The rocky relationship between her and her Albanian husband took center stage in Season one and during the argument at dinner, Georgi reminded Florian that Stacey also takes most of the financial workload in their marriage.

Viewers agreed with Georgi as one user tweeted, “Stacey be sooooo judgey of Darcey’s relationship as if her dude ain’t using her of her damn money himself…”

Stacey be sooooo judgey of Darcey’s relationship as if her dude ain’t using her for her damn money himself… #DarceyAndStacey pic.twitter.com/7gAqQoEQBL — AshUnderConstruction (@AshUnapologetic) August 3, 2021

Another critic wrote, “Stacey is delusional if she thinks she’s doing better than Darcey in the man department.”

Stacey is delusional if she thinks she’s doing better than Darcey in the man department. #DarceyAndStacey pic.twitter.com/3L4YSyRj6r — Desiree (@dezireme2) August 3, 2021

“Stacey you taking care of your ‘husband’ too,” another user wrote.

Also mentioning the infamous cheating scandal that involved Florian last season, “Y’all both act desperate, that’s why men play with y’all. Don’t forget what yours did boo.”

Stacey you taking care of your “husband” too so don’t try to down her both of y’all act desperate that’s why men play with y’all don’t forget what yours did boo #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/huO6bq9brh — ✨👑Miss Meiko👑✨ (@meiko_miss) August 3, 2021

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.