Darcey and Stacey Silva under fire for ‘fake AF’ storyline: ‘Bad actresses’

Darcey Silva dropped a bombshell on her twin sister on Monday night.

Although Darcey’s sister, Stacey Silva, was cast in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, “Hurricane Darcey” appeared and shook things up.

During Episode 14 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Darcey implied that her sister’s husband, Florian Sukaj, was being unfaithful, which, to be fair, isn’t anything Stacey hasn’t already suspected.

During a chat at the bar while out with their castmates, Darcey shared some information with Stacey that didn’t sit well with her.

As Darcey explained, she, her husband Georgi Rusev, and Florian were out one night, and they saw Florian “walk away with” two blondes.

Shortly after the incident, Darcey said that Georgi texted her with some suspicious information after a night out at the same bar.

Darcey’s husband Georgi witnessed something that could jeopardize Stacey and Florian’s marriage

Georgi told Darcey that during his solo outing, he was approached by one of the blondes who left with Florian, who then disclosed some information to him.

According to Georgi, one of the mystery women approached him and said, “Tell Florian thank you for taking me home.”

Stacey was already suspicious of Florian’s behavior, and something in her gut convinced her that this could be the nail in the coffin.

As Stacey shared during a solo confessional, Florian has been coming home with lipstick on his shirt, flirting with other women all the time, walking girls home late at night, and staying out all hours of the night.

The scene was tense and ended with Stacey confronting Florian and accusing him of galavanting with other women.

Despite the drama on television, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers weren’t convinced that Darcey and Stacey’s storyline was authentic.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers doubt Darcey and Stacey’s storyline

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day: The Last Resort skeptics called out Darcey and Stacey for faking their scenes.

One wrote, “Darcey and Stacey are bad actresses with this fake-a** storyline. If any of you fell for that, I can’t,” adding a gif that read, “Extraordinarily Fake.”

“This storyline sounds fake af. Darcey wasn’t even on a call,” read another X post along with a gif of a podcaster declaring, “The jig is up.”

A third 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer surmised that perhaps Darcey and Stacey are using the cheating storyline to keep their reality TV run alive.

“I hope this isn’t Darcy & Stacy’s attempt at trying to get another spin-off show,” the skeptic wrote, adding a gif of NeNe Leakes rolling her eyes.

Are Stacey and Florian still together?

By the looks of Stacey and Florian’s argument on Monday night, the couple may be headed for divorce.

Off camera, Stacey has hinted that she and Florian have, in fact, broken up.

For starters, the two have stopped following each other on Instagram. This could be because they’re no longer together, or it could be a strategic move to throw their fans off their scent.

Additionally, Stacey’s remarks last year about her and Florian’s marriage didn’t exactly scream, “We’re still together.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stacey gave an interview to Parade, providing a few clues about her and Florian’s marital status.

Further fueling the rumors they’d broken up, she opted not to wear her massive wedding ring on her ring finger.

Then, Stacey’s choice to speak about her husband in the past tense certainly raised some eyebrows.

“I loved him so much, and I just wanted the perfect life,” Stacey told the outlet. “But at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a perfect life.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.