Darcey and Stacey Silva twinning in crop top and ripped jeans

Stacey and Darcey Silva wear matching crop tops. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva enjoyed a day out at brunch and they were twinning for the occasion in matching crop tops and jeans.

The 90 Day Fiance stars have been enjoying themselves while out in Miami after arriving in the city a few weeks ago to host a launch party for their brand, House of Eleven.

Last season, the women shared their desire to move to Miami full-time for business purposes and they seem to have a lot of friends out there as well.

Unfortunately, they quickly realized how expensive it would be after Stacey and her husband Florian went to look at apartments and noticed the drastic difference between living there and living in Connecticut.

The twins moved into a fancy new mansion last year courtesy of their dad– a successful businessman who bought the property for $1.2 million. It boasts over 9,000 square feet and five bathrooms.

After settling into their snazzy new pad, it’s unclear if the women still want to make Miami their home and have to shell out thousands on rent. However, what we do know is that Darcey and Stacey spend a lot of time in the Magic City.

The 90 Day Fiance alums enjoyed a scrumptious brunch at the restaurant Bread & Roses in Shelby Township, Miami before returning home to their mansion in Connecticut.

The owner and staff were happy to have Darcey, Stacey, and Floran Sukaj at the location and they snapped several photos with the TLC stars. The photos were posted on social media and showed the twins in matching black crop tops which were styled differently.

Stacey paired her belly-baring top with bootcut jeans and sky-high black platforms and she had her hair in a high ponytail with side bangs. She had dark sunglasses on top of her head as she posed for a photo with Darcey and seemingly the owner/manager of the restaurant.

Darcey added a black and white plaid flannel shirt to her ensemble worn open to show off her toned abs and paired with distressed jeans and high heels.

Darcey and Stacey enjoy brunch at a Miami restaurant

The 90 Day Fiance stars also took a group photo with Florian— dressed in a blue polo shirt and ripped jeans–and a few other restaurant staff clad in all-black.

Bread & Roses shared the images on Instagram and captioned the post, “It was so nice to finally meet you guys! #90dayfiance @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @floriansukaj.”

Pic credit: @ breadand.roses/Instagram

The twins both responded in the comment section with Darcey writing, “It was such a beautiful pleasure! Thank you all for the love and hospital!”

“Thank you was amazing meeting you and the best food ❤️,” said Stacey.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.