Danni Warren shares message to ‘bestie’ Diana Cruz ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht finale

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren may not have had the best time on Season 5, but she did leave the show with a best friend.

Diana Cruz became Danni’s ride-or-die, and it wasn’t just when they were on Parsifal III.

It turns out that their friendship is the real deal.

The two have been through it on and off-screen, especially dealing with the trolls coming for them over their tension with Daisy Kelliher.

Ahead of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale, Danni told Diana how much she meant to her.

Taking to Instagram, Danni penned a note to her pal Diana about the good times they had filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Danni Warren shares message to ‘bestie’ ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht finale

The video featured behind-the-scenes fun that Diana and Danni had on the show. It was the caption, though, that had Danni speaking her mind.

“My rock, my bestie and my number one supporter. The last 2 years I have faced things I never could’ve imagined and I’m so grateful to have found a friend like you that was with me every step of the way,” read part of her caption.

Danni thanked Diana for simply being there for her without judgment, letting Danni be herself, and always having her back.

“You’re like my favorite person on the planet. We’ve gone through hell and back and there’s no other person I could imagine by my side than you! I love girlhood so much and I think it’s about timeeeeee we have a lil reunion! I miss you every day and I love you so much,” Danni wrote.

The social media message ended with another big thank you to Diana for sticking with Danni through the good, the bad, and the ugly since the day they met.

“Thank you for being the strongest and most badass friend. I know love exists because my friends exist and they’re full of the most beautiful love,” the stew expressed.

Diana popped up in the comments section to reply to her friend’s IG post and message to her.

“😭😭 stawppp Love you!❤️❤️, she wrote.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Diana and Danni stand up for each other

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has seen Diana and Danni earn a slew of backlash for their behavior. Most recently, they both took on the haters, revealing the horrible message of hate they have endured and called out the trolls.

They also both dissed Daisy on Watch What Happens Live, as the feud with the chief stew wasn’t just for show on screen.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy hit back at the stews after hearing what they said. Daisy also addressed the online hate after hearing what Danni and Diana have endured.

Danni Warren has nothing but love for her Below Deck Sailing Yacht bestie.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.