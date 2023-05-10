Daniele Gates talks shaving her head, what she would change about her looks

Daniele Gates of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 opened up to her fans about her physical appearance.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Daniele so far this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it’s that she’s secure within herself.

The New York native gave up her life in The Big Apple for a simpler one in the Dominican Republic to live with her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

Despite her friends encouraging her to take her future more deeply into consideration and warning her that Yohan might have ulterior motives, Daniele was set on her decision and made the move with no regrets.

When it comes to her choices in life and who she is, Daniele is definitely self-confident, and the same can be said about her physical appearance.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Story, Daniele answered some curious fans who had questions about her hair and her looks.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates says she might shave her head and ‘start all over’

One comment from a fan read, “Tell me all the deets on your hair. It’s LIFE!”

Daniele responded to the question with a video answer.

“So, I appreciate that because my hair is so much work,” Daniele admitted. “I have TikTok videos on my haircare products that I use and how I use them. Right now, I have to say my hair is not in any good shape whatsoever because the bleaches they use here [in the Dominican Republic], it breaks my hair.”

Daniele added that being in the sun, chlorine, and saltwater often also contributed to her hair breaking. She said despite doing everything suggested to keep her hair healthy, there’s “only so much you can do.”

Daniele said she has accepted that her hair is damaged and said she may even shave it all off for a fresh start.

“One day, I may initiate and shave my head and start all over, but for now, you know, I’m doing my best,” she added.

As it turns out, Daniele knows a thing or two about hair. Her mom was a hairstylist, and Daniele says she “grew up” in a hair salon. And when it comes to changing up her hair, Daniele says it’s something she’ll do often.

“I will always have different hair, so don’t get used to anything,” she wrote in an Instagram Reel dated October 2022.

The next Q&A submission from a fan asked Daniele to choose three things she would change about her looks and to explain why she chose them.

As far as changing her physical appearance is concerned, Daniele says she wouldn’t change a thing.

Daniele says she wouldn’t change her physical appearance: ‘I’m beautiful’

Daniele called the question “unfortunate” and asked her follower, “Why would I feel like I need to change anything about the way that God made me?”

She admitted there are things that she does to make herself “feel more comfortable” since she’s on camera quite a bit. But there’s not anything she feels she needs to change about her looks.

“I’m beautiful,” Daniele said. “And so are you! So I hope that you’re not asking this because you feel like there are things that you need to change about your looks, and you’re curious if everybody else feels the same way because, I don’t know, I’m pretty good with how I look.”

Be sure to check out Daniele this Sunday during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All.

