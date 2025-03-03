Daniele Gates takes aim at Angela Deem for ‘lurking’ in her comments: ‘I find her repulsive’

Angela Deem is getting on Daniele Gates‘ last nerve.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared some complaints during a recent Instagram Live.

Daniele told her followers that she needed one of them to “find” Angela and “bring her” to the Live because she needed to “figure out what this b***h’s problem” was with her.

“I’ve really had enough,” Daniele continued, claiming Angela has been “lurking” in her comment thread.

Daniele was confused as to why Angela was on her page at all since she doesn’t follow her.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t want anything to do with her,” Daniele admitted, adding, “I find her repulsive.”

“Like, she really, really needs to get it together. Really,” Danielle added. “What are you doing in my comments?”

Daniele’s video was shared by @90sipsofrealitea on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Daniele Gates has had enough of Angela Deem in the comments of her posts.”

90 Day Fiance fans took to the comments section to sound off, with many of them throwing shade at Daniele.

Several of Daniele’s critics pointed out that she could simply block Angela instead of engaging in drama.

Pic credit: @90sipsofrealitea/Instagram

Another critic wrote, “Pot. Kettle. 🤮”

“Why are you still here? [Your husband] also bolted. You’re all 🥜,” added another disparager.

A couple of commenters sided with Angela, however.

One such Instagram user said that Angela needs therapy and to stop drinking and should focus on being healthy for her grandkids.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan surmised that Daniele talking to Angela’s ex, Michael Ilesannmi, likely set Angela off because she’s “very bitter and jealous.”

Daniele wants to know what Angela’s ‘beef’ is before blocking her

Daniele’s original video was posted on Sunday in a Reel aimed at Angela.

She began her caption, “@deemangela this will be the ONLY time I look for you so take advantage. Whatever your beef is with me, I’m right here.”

She addressed blocking in the comments of her post, replying to a follower, “Yea and I will as soon as she addressed wtf her problem is.”

Daniele told her followers she would block Angela after she found out “wtf her problem is.” Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele took aim at Angela last year

Daniele has spoken out about Angela’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael, in recent months, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Amid rumors that Michael scammed Angela to get to America, Daniele spoke out, telling her followers, “He put in the work. Honestly, he earned it. He earned those papers.”

Daniele also accused Angela of “domestic abusive behavior,” claiming that if the tables were turned and Michael treated Angela the way she treated him, “we would all know exactly what was going down.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.