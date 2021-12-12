Dancing With the Stars: Two more fan favorite pros back out of 2022 tour

Val and Jenna from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @jennajohnson/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars pros are going on tour in 2022, but there are some big names not showing up this time around.

We reported yesterday that Sharna Burgess already pulled out, saying she was not willing to live in a bus for 11 weeks.

Now, two more fan-favorite pros have said they are not going either.

Val and Jenna pull out of Dancing with the Stars tour

While Sharna pulled out of the Dancing with the Stars 2022 tour because she didn’t want to live in a bus for 11 weeks, Val and Jenna had a very different reason for not hitting the road next year.

“Val and I aren’t going on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour this year, which is wild for us because we’ve been on about seven of them,” Jenna told Olivia Jade on her podcast.

Olivia Jade was Val’s partner on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

“You know, it’s hard to say no because we love performing, but I think it’s time for us to start being our own family and, you know, being married — and not being married on the road or on a TV show,” Jenna said.

“I’m excited to have this moment together and to have some time to just breathe out, take our time with things.”

However, while they needed a break to breathe, they also pulled out because they have something else planned for fans.

Jenna and Val planning out a 24/7 Dance project

Jenna said that she and Val were heading out in 2022 for something called 24/7 Dance.

“We go out every weekend we’re in a new city teaching, it’s called ’24/7 Dance.’ We love that,” Jenna said. “We’re going to be starting up at the beginning of the year, so come January, we’re going to be traveling! I can’t wait. These kids are amazing and the best.”

Jenna said it was things like this that helped her grow up to be a competitive dancer.

“Basically, it’s a weekend-long thing, you come and take classes, you get to compete with your studio,” Jenna said. “So we’ll teach about six classes a weekend and it’s full-out dancing, it’s just amazing. It’s awesome.”

She said there are thousands of kids signing up for these.

Jenna also hinted that, with Val leaving Dancing with the Stars, they are planning more upcoming projects she is really excited about.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return in late 2022.