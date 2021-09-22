Dancing With the Stars scores for Martin Kove brings Cobra Kai fans’ wrath

Martin Kove on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Martin Kove is 75 and competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 30, which is impressive in itself.

However, the Dancing With the Stars scores for Kove were less than flattering and brought out Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fans to their sensei’s defense.

Martin Kove performs Cobra Kai inspired dance on DWTS

Martin Kove came out before his dance with the Cobras on each side of the stage. He then began to ask questions of the audience.

Everyone was all in on Kove’s dialogue as he asked the crowd questions and they yelled: “Yes Sensei” or “No Sensei” in response.

“Weakness doesn’t exist in this ballroom, does it?” Kove asked.

“Worry doesn’t exist in this ballroom, does it?” Kove asked.

“Nerves don’t exist in this ballroom, do they?” Kove asked.

He then said, “You’re all lying.”

He had them in the palm of his hands.

Then, Kove danced the paso doble to Joe Esposito’s You’re The Best.

What shocked the audience and the judges was that he danced in character as John Kreese.

It was entertaining for Cobra Kai fans, but it was not a good dance by any means and the judges made that clear in the scores they gave Kove.

Before the votes, Kove said that this was harder than anything he ever experienced or trained for when he did actual combat sports. When asked if it was harder than getting kicked in the face, Kove said it was.

Derek Hough said that Kove was unprepared.

Bruno Tonioli dissected the lack of his footwork in the dance.

Len Goodman, who pulled no punches all night even to the boos of the crowd, gave Martin Kove some credit for being a 75-year-old man who is dancing for the world on national television.

His Dancing With the Stars score was 13 out of 30, the lowest of the week.

Martin Kove fans respond to Dancing With the Stars scores

Cobra Kai fans were not amused, not so much for the Dancing With the Stars scores, but the judge’s comments.

“People need to remember he’s 73!! He’s not going to be able to move as swiftly as the other competitors. I think instead of critiquing him for being stiff, he should be cheered on for having to guts to go out there and HAVE FUN. Rooting for you @MartinKove,” one fan wrote.

Others pointed out how the dance might not be great, but it was fun and inspiring for a man his age.

“Idc what anyone says, this was a fun and cool add in for Martin Kove last night,” said another user on Twitter.

“Big props for getting out there and strutting for all the world to see Martin Kove!,” another wrote.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.