Dancing With the Stars pros reveal the show makes their marriage challenging

Val and Jenna from Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @jennajohnson/Instagram

Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are married, and Johnson said that DWTS makes their marriage challenging.

Johnson, who is making headlines by being part of the first-ever same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa, said that competing on the show has caused them to struggle as a married couple.

Jenna Johnson on why DWTS hurts her marriage with Val

This is nothing new for Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Last year, the couple revealed how Dancing With the Stars has caused them problems with their marriage.

Because of the COVID-19 protocols in place during competition, they are not allowed to live together. They even had to postpone their anniversary celebration because of the protocols in place.

Things are the same this year.

“It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson told Us Weekly.

Now, she said that COVID-19 has helped in that case since they aren’t living together, so they can’t talk about it – or anything else after work.

That is another problem because they can’t be around each other at all, which is tough on Jenna.

“My love language is physical touch, so I just want to be full-on kissing him. Like, yeah, that’s just me,” she said. “It’s been a little bit difficult, but we both have the same end goal and we know how much this means to each other. So, COVID is a real thing, and we want to support one another through the season.”

Jenna and Val this year on Dancing With the Stars

Both Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy might be in for a long run this year.

Jenna and JoJo Siwa are one of the top teams this year, with the two tied for first place with a score of 92 and an average of 30.7 for the three weeks.

As for Val, he is partnered with one of the most controversial Dancing With the Stars competitors this season in Olivia Jade. They are tied for fourth with a score of 84, or an average of 28.0 a week.

This week, there will be two dances. First, JoJo and Jenna will perform the Viennese waltz to A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes, and then they will dance the Pasodoble to Ways to Be Wicked.

Olivia Jade and Val will dance the samba to I Just Can’t Wait To Be King and then the jazz to Remember Me.

Dancing With the Stars will air on Monday and Tuesday next week at 8/7c on ABC.