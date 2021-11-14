Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson might not return next season

Witney Carson and The Miz on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit @witneycarson/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars might be losing three of its top pros next season.

Monsters & Critics already reported that Cheryl Burke was considering retirement after serving as the longest-running dancer on the show.

Last week, Val Chmerkovskiy said that this was likely his last season on the show, hinting that there are other things in his dancing career he wants to accomplish.

Now, Witney Carson has added her name to the list.

Witney Carson might not return for Dancing with the Stars

Witney Carson missed last season when she was pregnant with her son, Leo. She had Leo in January and was able to get back into dancing shape in time to take part in the season this fall.

Witney is only 28, so realistically, she has a lot of time left to work as a dancer, but it sounds like it might not be on Dancing with the Stars.

She appeared on Cheryl Burke’s podcast, Pretty Messed Up, and said that there is a chance she won’t be back for Season 31.

“I don’t know what my plan is, like if I’m gonna be pregnant,” Witney said.

She is loving her time with Leo, and her posts on Instagram show how much she loves being a mother.

She said she is worried about the “terrible twos,” but she is waiting to see how Leo does.

“He’s so fun right now, he’s just really fun, he’s at such a fun age,” Witney said. She said that Leo might just be perfect, and she will be ready to have another baby.

However, it sounds like if Witney decides to have another baby over the next year, she won’t be coming back to Dancing with the Stars.

However, she doesn’t sound like she will be gone for good since she said she really missed dancing after missing Season 29.

Witney Carson in Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

Witney Carson has been on Dancing with the Stars for 12 seasons, winning once in Season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro.

In Season 30, Witney partnered up with WWE superstar The Miz. The duo finished in ninth place with an average season score of 30.3 – which is higher than two couples still competing on the show (Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert).

“MIIIIKKKKEEE 🥺😭 you were every pros DREAM partner,” Witney wrote on Instagram. “You took on each week with your whole heart and soul, you were fearless and so entertaining to watch grow into a dancer!”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.