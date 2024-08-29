Dancing With the Stars pro confirms Season 33 return and teases partner: ‘You guys are going to die’

As we eagerly await the names of the other celebrities competing in Dancing With the Stars Season 33, we have an exciting announcement about a returning pro dancer.

The official DWTS social media channels lit up this afternoon with a video of Witney Carson confirming her highly-anticipated comeback after a season away.

The news itself wasn’t entirely a shocker because Witney teased her return earlier this month with an Instagram story in which she said she would be “doing some dancing.”

Witney has many fans, so of course, they believed that was her way of letting them know she was preparing for her return.

On an exciting note, the pro dancer already knows which celebrity she’ll be paired with to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“Hey guys, I am back on Dancing With the Stars, and I cannot wait to get back on that dance floor,” she said in the video, which you can watch below.

“Just you wait until you meet my partner; you guys are gonna die,” Witney added but didn’t elaborate further.

Of course, we already know that Team USA Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is the first celebrity confirmed to appear on Season 33.

The full DWTS Season 33 cast drops next week

By this point in the year, we usually know a handful of names, so fans eagerly await more names.

The full cast will be revealed on Wednesday, September 4, on Good Morning America, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been speculation about who will be joining Steven on the show next month.

The latest names are A-list actor Eric Roberts and The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei.

Out of all the other names that have been teased, those two are the most likely to appear on the show since sources indicate they are in active negotiations with producers.

Eric is a big get for the show, so we hope that one pans out.

Joey had a great turn as the lead of The Bachelor earlier this year and even appeared in an episode of 9-1-1, so it’s evident that ABC wants to stay in business with him.

Who else could be joining the DWTS cast?

Other names teased in recent months are Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gerry Turner, Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Jason Kelce, and Sutton Stracke.

The series typically features stunt casting in the form of controversial figures to generate some headlines ahead of each season premiering, so we should probably prepare for more of the same next week when we know the cast.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.