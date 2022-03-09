Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged

Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers. Pic credit: @brandonarmstrong/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro, Brandon Armstrong has announced he is getting married.

Brandon, 27, revealed the news with his fiancée, Brylee Ivers, 23.

The couple met through Instagram and started dating in 2021.

Brandon made the announcement through an exclusive with PEOPLE.

He told the site that he proposed to Brylee with a custom 3.5-carat engagement ring.

“I was going on a few dates and they were all lame,” Armstrong said. “They were terrible. I downloaded an app that’s similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny.”

“I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM’ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me.”

When asked, Brylee said that she was trying to be cool about it, but then the two began communicating for a month before they finally agreed to meet in person.

“I was nervous, but I just remember was how easy the conversation was,” Brandon said about his first date at The Cheesecake Factory.

The two started looking at engagement rings around Christmas, while he was planning his romantic proposal.

“Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater,” The DWTS alum said.

That was the first time that Brandon told Brylee that he loved her.

So, Brandon had the movie trailer made and had it shown on the movie screen when they were there. He said that their friends and family were also in attendance.

“I started crying when the trailer came out and I knew I was screwed,” Brandon said, explaining he can’t talk and cry at the same time.

“All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her, and can’t wait to start a family with her. I’m just so excited for our future together!”

When are Brandon and Brylee getting married?

Brandon and Brylee revealed all the information about the proposal, but they kept all the wedding news a secret.

Brandon said that it will be a “fiesta” and they will celebrate with their family and closest friends.

“We just want to celebrate something that’s positive and happy,” he said. “We want it to be classic and timeless.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to ABC.